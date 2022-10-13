 Skip to main content

U.P. Fashion Recalls Children’s Rings Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

Name of Product:
Children’s Rings
Hazard:

The metal base of the ring contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 13, 2022
Units:

About 1,800

Consumer Contact

U.P. Fashion collect at 201-438-0908 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at upfashionny@hotmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves U.P. Fashion children’s rings. The ring is gold with a large faux pearl. The large pearl comes in multiple colors. Small white crystals surround the pearl on the gold base.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rings away from children and contact U.P. Fashion for information on how to properly dispose of the rings and receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Dollar stores nationwide and other discount stores nationwide from April 2021 through July 2022 for about $1.
Importer(s):

U.P. Fashion Corp., of Carlstadt, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-008
