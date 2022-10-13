U.P. Fashion Recalls Children’s Rings Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The metal base of the ring contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 1,800
U.P. Fashion collect at 201-438-0908 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at upfashionny@hotmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves U.P. Fashion children’s rings. The ring is gold with a large faux pearl. The large pearl comes in multiple colors. Small white crystals surround the pearl on the gold base.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled rings away from children and contact U.P. Fashion for information on how to properly dispose of the rings and receive a full refund.
None reported
U.P. Fashion Corp., of Carlstadt, New Jersey
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
