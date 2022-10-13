 Skip to main content

U-Line Recalls Outdoor Freezers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Outdoor Convertible Freezers
  • Inside of Recalled U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Outdoor Convertible Freezers
Name of Product:
U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Convertible Freezers
Hazard:

The outdoor freezers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 13, 2022
Units:

About 90

Consumer Contact

U-Line toll-free at 833-614-7788 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, at www.U-Line.com/safetyrecall or at www.u-line.com and click on “Product Recall Information” under “Support” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Convertible Freezers with model number U-1224FZRSOD-00A and manufactured between 2017-2018. They have serial number ranges between 1745627020001-1745627020009; 1746096040001-1746096040077; 1850469050001-1850469050003; and 1850469059001-1850469059003.  The model number, serial number, and “U-Line” brand name are printed on a plate located in the top right interior of the unit.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately turn off and unplug the recalled outdoor freezers and contact U-Line to schedule a free pickup of the recalled freezers and installation of a free replacement unit. Replacement options include a freezer, refrigerator drawers or refrigerator.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

U-Line has received three reports of freezer fires.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent distributors including Tri State Distributors, Milestone Distributors, Purcell-Murray Company and Almo Distributing NY, who sold them to retailers nationwide from April 2017 through February 2020 for about $2,600.
Manufacturer(s):
U-Line Corporation, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-006
