U-Line Recalls Outdoor Freezers Due to Fire Hazard

The outdoor freezers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 90
U-Line toll-free at 833-614-7788 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, at www.U-Line.com/safetyrecall or at www.u-line.com and click on “Product Recall Information” under “Support” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-In Convertible Freezers with model number U-1224FZRSOD-00A and manufactured between 2017-2018. They have serial number ranges between 1745627020001-1745627020009; 1746096040001-1746096040077; 1850469050001-1850469050003; and 1850469059001-1850469059003. The model number, serial number, and “U-Line” brand name are printed on a plate located in the top right interior of the unit.
Consumers should immediately turn off and unplug the recalled outdoor freezers and contact U-Line to schedule a free pickup of the recalled freezers and installation of a free replacement unit. Replacement options include a freezer, refrigerator drawers or refrigerator.
U-Line has received three reports of freezer fires. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.