TopGlore Recalls Narskido Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Narskido Infant Bath Seats
Hazard:

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 08, 2023
Units:

About 650

Consumer Contact

TopGlore via email at glore03@outlook.com or their Amazon store page at https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=A35HV1P79IPK5R.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Narskido infant bath seats. The molded plastic bath seats are light blue and white and have suction cups at the bottom, a removable handle at the front and a temperature card at the back of the base.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact TopGlore through the Amazon platform for a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the recalled product. TopGlore and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly through the Amazon platform.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from May 2022 through September 2022 for about $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Yiwu Jingtong Maternal and Infant Products Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Huangshi Top Box E-Commerce Co. Ltd., d/b/a TopGlore, of Flushing, New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-763

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

