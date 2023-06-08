TopGlore Recalls Narskido Infant Bath Seats Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.
About 650
TopGlore via email at glore03@outlook.com or their Amazon store page at https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&seller=A35HV1P79IPK5R.
This recall involves Narskido infant bath seats. The molded plastic bath seats are light blue and white and have suction cups at the bottom, a removable handle at the front and a temperature card at the back of the base.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact TopGlore through the Amazon platform for a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the recalled product. TopGlore and Amazon are notifying all known purchasers directly through the Amazon platform.
None reported
Huangshi Top Box E-Commerce Co. Ltd., d/b/a TopGlore, of Flushing, New York
