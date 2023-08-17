The Simplay3 Company Recalls Toddler Towers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards to young children.
About 108,450 (In addition, 5,512 in Canada)
The Simplay3 Company toll-free at 866-855-0100 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://simplay3.com/safety-and-recall-information/ or at simplay3.com/ and click on “Recall Information” located on the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Simplay3 Toddler Towers with model 41807. The towers were sold in a variety of colors including espresso, white and gray. The name Simplay3 is printed on the base of the tower and along the upper railing of the tower. The product’s dimensions are 34” x 17.5” x 16”. The model number is printed on the base of the tower.
|
Model
|
Date Codes
|
41807-01 (espresso)
|
Nov 2018- June 2023
|
41807-02 (gray)
|
Nov 2018- June 2023
|
41807-03 (white)
|
Nov 2018- June 2023
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Simplay3 Toddler Tower, take it away from children and contact the firm to receive a free set of stabilizing bases to be attached to the toddler tower.
The Simplay3 Company has received 16 reports of the toddler tower tipping over while in use, including 10 reports of injuries, 6 of which were head contusions.
