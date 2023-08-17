 Skip to main content

The Simplay3 Company Recalls Toddler Towers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Name of Product:
Simplay3 Toddler Towers
Hazard:

The towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards to young children.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 17, 2023
Units:

About 108,450  (In addition, 5,512 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

The Simplay3 Company toll-free at 866-855-0100 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://simplay3.com/safety-and-recall-information/ or at simplay3.com/  and click on “Recall Information” located on the home page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Simplay3 Toddler Towers with model 41807. The towers were sold in a variety of colors including espresso, white and gray. The name Simplay3 is printed on the base of the tower and along the upper railing of the tower. The product’s dimensions are 34” x 17.5” x 16”. The model number is printed on the base of the tower.

Model

Date Codes

41807-01 (espresso)

Nov 2018- June  2023

41807-02 (gray)

Nov 2018- June  2023

41807-03 (white)

Nov 2018- June  2023
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Simplay3 Toddler Tower, take it away from children and contact the firm to receive a free set of stabilizing bases to be attached to the toddler tower.

Incidents/Injuries:

The Simplay3 Company has received 16 reports of the toddler tower tipping over while in use, including 10 reports of injuries, 6 of which were head contusions.

Sold At:
Online at TheSimplay3company.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and other online sites and Buttercup Baby Store, Fun Stuff, Midstates, and other toy stores nationwide from November 2018 through June 2023 for about $90.
Manufacturer(s):
The Simplay3 Company, of Streetsboro, Ohio
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-265

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

