The Life is Good Company Recalls Darkest Blue Women’s Fleece Sweatshirts and Men’s Fleece Shorts Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

The recalled clothing fails to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.
About 750
Life is Good toll-free at 888-339-2987 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, email at customer_service@lifeisgood.com or online at www.lifeisgood.com/recallnotice or www.lifeisgood.com, and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Fleece Men’s Simply True shorts and two styles of Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Women’s Simply True Hoodies: Good Vibes Daisies and Optimist Athletic. Good Vibes Daisies has a front zipper, a white daisy and “LIFE IS GOOD” printed on the upper left breast area and “Good Vibes” printed on the back. Optimist Athletic has “Optimist” and “Life is Good” printed on the chest. The men’s shorts have a white “Life is Good” label below the left pocket. The shorts and the hoodies have season and style numbers printed near the bottom of an interior side-seam care label and a product item number printed on a hangtag. The following products are included in the recall:
|
Season and Style Number
|
Item Number
|
Product Description
|
FW22-M30011
|
65365
|
FW22-W10230
|
81129
|
Women’s Simply True Zip Hoodie Good Vibes Daisies in Darkest Blue
|
FW22-W10232
|
81132
|
Women’s Simply True Hoodie Optimist Athletic in Darkest Blue
Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Life is Good to request a postage-paid shipping label to return the products for a full refund. Upon receipt and verification of the recalled product, consumers will be issued a full refund. Life is Good is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
The Life is Good Company, of Boston, Massachusetts
