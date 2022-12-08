The Life is Good Company Recalls Darkest Blue Women’s Fleece Sweatshirts and Men’s Fleece Shorts Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Fleece Men’s Simply True shorts and two styles of Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Women’s Simply True Hoodies: Good Vibes Daisies and Optimist Athletic. Good Vibes Daisies has a front zipper, a white daisy and “LIFE IS GOOD” printed on the upper left breast area and “Good Vibes” printed on the back. Optimist Athletic has “Optimist” and “Life is Good” printed on the chest. The men’s shorts have a white “Life is Good” label below the left pocket. The shorts and the hoodies have season and style numbers printed near the bottom of an interior side-seam care label and a product item number printed on a hangtag. The following products are included in the recall: