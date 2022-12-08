 Skip to main content

The Life is Good Company Recalls Darkest Blue Women’s Fleece Sweatshirts and Men’s Fleece Shorts Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Men’s Simply True Fleece Shorts in Darkest Blue
  • Recalled Women’s Simply True Zip Hoodie Good Vibes Daisies in Darkest Blue
  • Recalled Women’s Simply True Hoodie Optimist Athletic in Darkest Blue
Name of Product:
Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Fleece Women’s Sweatshirts and Men’s Shorts
Hazard:

The recalled clothing fails to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 08, 2022
Units:

About 750

Consumer Contact

​Life is Good toll-free at 888-339-2987 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, email at customer_service@lifeisgood.com or online at www.lifeisgood.com/recallnotice or www.lifeisgood.com, and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Fleece Men’s Simply True shorts and two styles of Fall 2022 Darkest Blue Women’s Simply True Hoodies: Good Vibes Daisies and Optimist Athletic. Good Vibes Daisies has a front zipper, a white daisy and “LIFE IS GOOD” printed on the upper left breast area and “Good Vibes” printed on the back. Optimist Athletic has “Optimist” and “Life is Good” printed on the chest.  The men’s shorts have a white “Life is Good” label below the left pocket.  The shorts and the hoodies have season and style numbers printed near the bottom of an interior side-seam care label and a product item number printed on a hangtag.  The following products are included in the recall:

Season and Style Number

Item Number

Product Description

FW22-M30011

65365

Men’s Simply True Fleece Short in Darkest Blue

FW22-W10230

81129

Women’s Simply True Zip Hoodie Good Vibes Daisies in Darkest Blue

FW22-W10232

81132

Women’s Simply True Hoodie Optimist Athletic in Darkest Blue
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled products immediately and contact Life is Good to request a postage-paid shipping label to return the products for a full refund. Upon receipt and verification of the recalled product, consumers will be issued a full refund. Life is Good is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
www.lifeisgood.com and independent clothing stores from April 2022 through November 2022 for between $33 and $44 for the Men’s Simply True Fleece Shorts, between $51 and $68 for the Women’s Zip Hoodies and between $48 and $64 for the Women’s Simply True Hoodies.
Importer(s):

The Life is Good Company, of Boston, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
Guatemala
Recall number:
23-063
