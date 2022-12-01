The Laundress Recalls Laundry Detergent and Household Cleaning Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less. For a complete list of products, visit www.TheLaundressRecall.com. Consumers who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 may request a refund using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt, or if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com, consumers can submit their e-mail address for a refund. Consumers who purchased the recalled products before January 2021 should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt. After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.