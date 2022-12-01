 Skip to main content

The Laundress Recalls Laundry Detergent and Household Cleaning Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

  • Recalled The Laundress laundry detergents
  • Recalled The Laundress stain solution and fabric conditioners
  • Recalled The Laundress surface cleaner, all-purpose cleaning concentrate, dish detergent, glass & mirror cleaner, aromatherapy dish soap and aromatherapy surface cleaner
  • Lot codes of affected products can be identified on the bottom or side of the bottle in black type, as seen in the red box.
Name of Product:
The Laundress laundry and household cleaning products
Hazard:

The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, and some may also be found in humans. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

Approximately 8 million. To date, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

Consumer Contact

The Laundress at 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.TheLaundressRecall.com or at www.TheLaundress.com and click “Get Started” on the homepage to begin the reimbursement process. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, a complete list of which is available at www.TheLaundressRecall.com, with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less.  For a complete list of products, visit www.TheLaundressRecall.com. All products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label. The Laundress is recalling all products manufactured at the affected facility through September 2022.

 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products with lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less, H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less, and T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less. For a complete list of products, visit www.TheLaundressRecall.com. Consumers who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 may request a refund using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt, or if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com, consumers can submit their e-mail address for a refund. Consumers who purchased the recalled products before January 2021 should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt. After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The company is aware of 11 consumers who have reported Pseudomonas infections and is investigating these reports to see if there is any connection to the recalled products.

Sold At:
Online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide, through September 2022 for between $8 and $100.
Distributor(s):
The Laundress, a subsidiary of Conopco Inc. d/b/a Unilever, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-058
