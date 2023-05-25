The Good and the Beautiful Recalls Math 1 and Math 3 Boxes Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The whiteboard attached to the boxes can become detached exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.
About 103,200 (In addition, about 1,820 units sold in Canada)
The Good and the Beautiful anytime collect at 800-627-3097, email at support@goodandbeautiful.com or go online at www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-1-quality-reporting/ for the Math 1 Box and www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-3-quality-reporting/ for the Math 3 Box or www.goodandbeautiful.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards. The boxes include lids with attached metallic whiteboards and labeled Math 1 or Math 3 on the lids, bottom, left side and right side. The Math 1 Box measures about 9 inches square and the Math 3 Box measures about 7 inches square.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled whiteboards away from children, discard them and contact The Good and the Beautiful to receive a free non-metallic replacement. Consumers should visit www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-1-quality-reporting/ for the Math 1 Box and www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-3-quality-reporting/ for the Math 3 Box to complete a form with their contact information. The Good and the Beautiful is contacting known consumers directly.
There have been four reports of the boxes detaching each resulting in minor lacerations.
The Good and the Beautiful, of Lehi, Utah
