The Good and the Beautiful Recalls Math 1 and Math 3 Boxes Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 Box with Metallic Whiteboards
  • Recalled The Good and the Beautiful Math 3 Box with Metallic Whiteboards
Name of Product:
The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 Boxes with metallic whiteboards
Hazard:

The whiteboard attached to the boxes can become detached exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 25, 2023
Units:

About 103,200 (In addition, about 1,820 units sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

The Good and the Beautiful anytime collect at 800-627-3097, email at support@goodandbeautiful.com or go online at www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-1-quality-reporting/ for the Math 1 Box and www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-3-quality-reporting/ for the Math 3 Box or www.goodandbeautiful.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the home page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves The Good and the Beautiful Math 1 and Math 3 boxes with metallic whiteboards. The boxes include lids with attached metallic whiteboards and labeled Math 1 or Math 3 on the lids, bottom, left side and right side. The Math 1 Box measures about 9 inches square and the Math 3 Box measures about 7 inches square.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled whiteboards away from children, discard them and contact The Good and the Beautiful to receive a free non-metallic replacement. Consumers should visit www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-1-quality-reporting/ for the Math 1 Box and www.goodandbeautiful.com/math-3-quality-reporting/ for the Math 3 Box to complete a form with their contact information. The Good and the Beautiful is contacting known consumers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been four reports of the boxes detaching each resulting in minor lacerations.

Sold At:
The Good and the Beautiful store in Lehi, Utah, and online at www.goodandbeautiful.com from August 2021 through November 2022 for between $25 and $29.
Importer(s):

The Good and the Beautiful, of Lehi, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-762
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

