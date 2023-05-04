The Company Store Recalls Children’s White Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at thecompanystore.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s white robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 930
The Company Store at 800-273-7702 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday, or online at www.thecompanystore.com/faqs.html#product-recalls or www.thecompanystore.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link located under the “Help” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves The Company Store branded white children’s robes. The robes are 100% cotton terry, long-sleeved, hooded, have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. The robes were sold in white and in sizes 2T through 16 years. “The Company Store” and “RN#86790” are printed on a sewn-in neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact The Company Store for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and dispose of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. The Company Store is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Home Depot U.S.A., dba The Company Store, of Atlanta, Georgia
