The Company Store Recalls Children’s White Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at thecompanystore.com (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Children’s white robes
Hazard:

The recalled children’s white robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 04, 2023
Units:

About 930

Consumer Contact

The Company Store at 800-273-7702 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday, or online at www.thecompanystore.com/faqs.html#product-recalls or www.thecompanystore.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link located under the “Help” link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves The Company Store branded white children’s robes. The robes are 100% cotton terry, long-sleeved, hooded, have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. The robes were sold in white and in sizes 2T through 16 years. “The Company Store” and “RN#86790” are printed on a sewn-in neck label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children, stop using them and contact The Company Store for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and dispose of them in accordance with local state recycling laws. The Company Store is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at www.thecompanystore.com from September 2021 through November 2022 for about $60.
Importer(s):

Home Depot U.S.A., dba The Company Store, of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-754

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled The Company Store Children's White Robes
The Company Store Recalls Children's White Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at thecompanystore.com (Recall Alert)

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

