Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATV
  • Recalled Tracker 600 ATV
  • VIN location
Name of Product:
Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The ATV’s A-arm can separate from the frame and cause loss of steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 23, 2023
Units:

Units: About 3,800 (In addition, about 1,200 were sold in Canada) (Arctic Cat and Tracker ATVs have been previously recalled in July 2022.)

Consumer Contact

Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html , or at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com or https://www.trackeroffroad.com click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model years 2022 and 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and model years 2022 and 2023 Tracker 600 ATVs. The Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATVs were sold in various colors, including green, gray and fossil (tan). The Tracker 600 vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, white, camo and gray. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the front right-hand frame tube beside the right-hand shock. The VIN number ranges for recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 include thefollowing:

MY 

Model 

VIN Start 

VIN End 

2022 

Arctic Cat Alterra 600 

NT200101 

NT202064

2023

Arctic Cat Alterra 600 

PT200101

PT200679

2022 

Tracker 600 

NT200101 

NT201929

2023

Tracker 600 

PT200101

PT200697
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free inspection and free repair.  Textron Specialized will instruct dealers to inspect the main frame A-arm mount brackets for cracks before adding the support bracket. The main frame weldment will be replaced, free of cost, along with the addition of the strengthening brackets, if the main frame A-arm mount bracket is cracking. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
The Arctic Cat Alterra was sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from May 2021 through January 2023 for between $9,200 and $11,600. The Tracker 600 was sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s and Tracker dealers nationwide from May 2021 through January 2023 for between $7,700 to $9,900.
Manufacturer(s):
Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-739
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

