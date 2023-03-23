Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ATV’s A-arm can separate from the frame and cause loss of steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.
Units: About 3,800 (In addition, about 1,200 were sold in Canada) (Arctic Cat and Tracker ATVs have been previously recalled in July 2022.)
Textron Specialized Vehicles toll-free at 888-525-6040 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at jcook03@textron.com or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com/owners/recalls or https://www.trackeroffroad.com/recalls.html , or at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com or https://www.trackeroffroad.com click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves model years 2022 and 2023 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and model years 2022 and 2023 Tracker 600 ATVs. The Arctic Cat Alterra 600 ATVs were sold in various colors, including green, gray and fossil (tan). The Tracker 600 vehicles were sold in various colors, including red, white, camo and gray. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the front right-hand frame tube beside the right-hand shock. The VIN number ranges for recalled Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 include thefollowing:
|
MY
|
Model
|
VIN Start
|
VIN End
|
2022
|
Arctic Cat Alterra 600
|
NT200101
|
NT202064
|
2023
|
Arctic Cat Alterra 600
|
PT200101
|
PT200679
|
2022
|
Tracker 600
|
NT200101
|
NT201929
|
2023
|
Tracker 600
|
PT200101
|
PT200697
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Textron Specialized Vehicles to arrange for a free inspection and free repair. Textron Specialized will instruct dealers to inspect the main frame A-arm mount brackets for cracks before adding the support bracket. The main frame weldment will be replaced, free of cost, along with the addition of the strengthening brackets, if the main frame A-arm mount bracket is cracking. Textron Specialized Vehicles is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
