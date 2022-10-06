Target Recalls Tea Kettles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. In addition, the handle can break and/or the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.
About 12,800
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily or online at https://help.target.com or at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Tea Kettles. The 1.75 Quart (7 cup capacity) stainless steel tea kettles are white and have a copper-colored stainless steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob. The inside of the kettles are brushed stainless steel. Item Number 324-03-7894 is printed on the kettle’s hang tag. The bottom of the tea kettle is imprinted with the following information:
Hearth & Hand
WITH MAGNOLIA
STAINLESS STEEL
1.75 QUART (7 CUPS)
FOOD SAFE • HAND WASH ONLY
GAS ELECTRIC STOVE
INDIA
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and return them to any Target store for a full refund or contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the tea kettle by mail.
Target has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles which included the kettles leaking, wobbling/moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping/melting on the bottom of the kettle. One consumer reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom of the kettle. No injuries have been reported.
Target Corporation, of Minneapolis, Minnesota
