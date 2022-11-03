Tangame Busy Toy Houses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint, Lead Content, and Phthalate Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard and Risk of Phthalate Exposure; Imported by Tangame Toys; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The yellow-painted metal zipper contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard; the orange plastic phone cord contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban; and the horn’s blue plastic bulb contains a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
Tangame Toys via email at 824603123@qq.com.
This recall involves the Tangame busy houses. The Montesssori toy house is a wooden activity center cube-shaped toy that measures 20 inches high by 12.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep with storage. It has four, black caster wheels at the bottom. Activities on the sides of the house include a xylophone, an abacus, a telephone, a clock, a wheel, lights, gears, latches and others.
Consumers should take these recalled toys away from young children immediately and contact Tangame Toys for information on how to dispose the product or components for a full refund.
