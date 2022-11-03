 Skip to main content

Tangame Busy Toy Houses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint, Lead Content, and Phthalate Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard and Risk of Phthalate Exposure; Imported by Tangame Toys; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

  • Recalled Tangame busy house
Name of Product:
Tangame Busy Houses
Hazard:

The yellow-painted metal zipper contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard; the orange plastic phone cord contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban; and the horn’s blue plastic bulb contains a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 03, 2022
Units:

About 100 

Consumer Contact

Tangame Toys via email at 824603123@qq.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Tangame busy houses. The Montesssori toy house is a wooden activity center cube-shaped toy that measures 20 inches high by 12.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep with storage. It has four, black caster wheels at the bottom. Activities on the sides of the house include a xylophone, an abacus, a telephone, a clock, a wheel, lights, gears, latches and others.

Remedy:

Consumers should take these recalled toys away from young children immediately and contact Tangame Toys for information on how to dispose the product or components for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from May 2022 through July 2022 for about $200.
Importer(s):

Yiwu Tangguang Trading, dba Tangame Toys, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-033
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Tangame busy house
Tangame Busy Toy Houses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint, Lead Content, and Phthalate Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard and Risk of Phthalate Exposure; Imported by Tangame Toys; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The yellow-painted metal zipper contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard; the orange plastic phone cord contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban; and the horn’s blue plastic bulb contains a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Juvo Plus recalled butterfly net set
Juvo Plus Recalls Children’s Butterfly Net Sets and Army Action Figure Playsets Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans (Recall Alert)

Components of the recalled butterfly net sets and the action figure playsets contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceed the federal phthalate and lead content standards. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Early Learning Center Little Senses Lights and Sounds Shape Sorter Toy
Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter Toys Due to Choking Hazard; Manufactured by Addo Play; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The red cube can come apart or detach during use and release the small white ball inside the cube, posing a choking hazard to infants.  

Recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toy (Front view)
Huffy Corporation Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

Recalled Single Mud Kitchen
Big Game Hunters Children’s Outdoor Kitchens Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Imported by DOM Sports; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The brass water tap of the play kitchen contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Epoch Everlasting Play My First Activity Desk
Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie™ Activity Desk Toys Due to Entanglement and Entrapment Hazards

When attached to a crib, a protruding knob on the activity desks can become entangled with clothing on a child, posing an entanglement hazard. The opening in the handle on the desks can also pose a jaw entrapment hazard to children under 18 months.  

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product