TJX Recalls Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The back of the chair can break or detach from the seat base when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.
About 81,700 (In addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)
TJX toll-free at 888-359-4763 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/officechair for more information; Marshalls at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or www.marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
T.J. Maxx at https://tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or www.tjmaxx.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;
HomeGoods at https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page; or
Homesense at https://us.homesense.com/recalls or www.homesense.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves office chairs with a circle cushioned seat that attaches to an adjustable metal stand and five wheels. The back of the chair is a cushioned horizontal oval. The recalled office chairs were sold in white, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream colors. The cushion is covered in either velvet, linen, boucle or faux leather. One of the following style numbers is printed on a hang tag attached to the product: GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB, GT646AABO. “ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd.” and “Made in China” are printed on a label underneath the seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and dispose of the chairs from home to receive a full refund. Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Homesense store for a full refund.
The firm has received 12 reports in which the back of the chair broke or detached from the seat base when a consumer was seated in a chair at a store, including 10 reports of injuries, including contusions, strains, numbness, bruising and one reported concussion.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts
