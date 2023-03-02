 Skip to main content

TJX Recalls Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Office Chair in White
  • Recalled Office Chair in Gray
  • Recalled Office Chair in Pink
Name of Product:
Office Chairs
Hazard:

The back of the chair can break or detach from the seat base when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 02, 2023
Units:

About 81,700 (In addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

TJX toll-free at 888-359-4763 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/officechair for more information; Marshalls at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019 or www.marshalls.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;

T.J. Maxx at https://tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019 or www.tjmaxx.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page;

HomeGoods at https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#productrecalls or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page; or

Homesense at https://us.homesense.com/recalls or www.homesense.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves office chairs with a circle cushioned seat that attaches to an adjustable metal stand and five wheels.  The back of the chair is a cushioned horizontal oval.  The recalled office chairs were sold in white, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream colors.  The cushion is covered in either velvet, linen, boucle or faux leather.  One of the following style numbers is printed on a hang tag attached to the product: GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB, GT646AABO.  “ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd.” and “Made in China” are printed on a label underneath the seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and dispose of the chairs from home to receive a full refund.  Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Homesense store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports in which the back of the chair broke or detached from the seat base when a consumer was seated in a chair at a store, including 10 reports of injuries, including contusions, strains, numbness, bruising and one reported concussion.

Sold At:
Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores nationwide from June 2019 through December 2022 for between $60 and $70.
Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-137
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Office Chair in White
TJX Recalls Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The back of the chair can break or detach from the seat base when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled LumaRail Bed Assist Rail with Legs (Model No. PHB4000)
Platinum Health Recalls LumaRail Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazard; One Death Reported

When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled Aderes Bookcase
TJX Recalls Bookcases Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by Furniture Source International; Sold at HomeGoods

The recalled bookcases are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Recalled SmartBase Euro Slats Metal Platform Bedframe
Zinus Recalls SmartBase Euro Slats Metal Platform Bed Frames Due to Injury Hazard

The bedframe assembly kit did not include reinforcing brackets for installation on the corners of the frame, which could lead to the frame collapsing, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled IKEA ODGER Swivel Chair in the Anthracite color
IKEA Recalls ODGER Swivel Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The chairs’ leg base can break, posing fall and injury hazards.  

Recalled Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles (Spiced Apple & Rosewood)
Ross Stores Recalls Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards

The product can combust while lit causing the glass container to break, posing fire and injury hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product