TJX Recalls Bookcases Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by Furniture Source International; Sold at HomeGoods

Description:

This recall involves all Aderes bookcases. The bell-shaped bookcases have a natural finish, measure 44” x 18” x 86” and have two glass cabinet doors and six drawers. The bookcase sits on top of four legs that are affixed to two boards that are screwed into the bottom of the bookcase with eight screws on each side. The bookcases were sold with a furniture tip restraint kit. The bookcase was sold as a display cabinet and one of the following style numbers is printed on a hangtag attached to the product: 081774, 098627, and 094831.