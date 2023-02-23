TJX Recalls Bookcases Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Imported by Furniture Source International; Sold at HomeGoods

The recalled bookcases are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
HomeGoods toll-free at 888-520-1892 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/bookcases or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves all Aderes bookcases. The bell-shaped bookcases have a natural finish, measure 44” x 18” x 86” and have two glass cabinet doors and six drawers. The bookcase sits on top of four legs that are affixed to two boards that are screwed into the bottom of the bookcase with eight screws on each side. The bookcases were sold with a furniture tip restraint kit. The bookcase was sold as a display cabinet and one of the following style numbers is printed on a hangtag attached to the product: 081774, 098627, and 094831.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bookcases and contact TJX for either a full refund or a refund in the form of store gift card and for instructions on how to receive a free pick-up of the bookcase. TJX is contacting known purchasers directly.
TJX has received two reports of bookcases that were unstable and began to tip forward. No injuries have been reported.
The TJX Companies, Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
Furniture Source International, of College Station, Texas
