Surf 9 Recalls Body Glove Tandem and ULI Inflatable Paddle Boards Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco

Name of Product:
Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Board, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak
Hazard:

The glue on the inflatable paddle boards can separate at the seams and the paddle boards can deflate unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 29, 2022
Units:

About 13,300 (In addition, about 7,000 of the Body Glove Boards were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Surf 9 toll-free 866-696-9257 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@surf9.com, or online at https://www.surf9.com/recallandproductnotices, or at www.surf9.com and click on “Press” then “Recalls” at the top or bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the following: Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks (a combined stand-up paddle board and kayak hybrid).

The Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is silver and black. The Body Glove logo is on the top and bottom of the board. The word “Tandem” is on the side rails. The Body Glove logo is on the black carrying bag. 

The ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Board is light and dark blue with “ULI” in dark blue on the nose of the board. “Inventor” is on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

The ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak is light and dark blue with “ULI” in black near the nose of the board. It has a black inflatable kayak seat. “Zettian” is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

The ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak has a hot pink and blue yoga mat traction pad with “ULI” in white on the tail of the board. It has a black inflatable kayak seat. “Lila” is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boards and return them to Costco for a full refund or contact Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Surf 9 has received three reports of the Body Glove boards deflating.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com. The Body Glove boards were sold from December 2021 through July 2022 for about $630. The ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022 for between $700 and $800.
Manufacturer(s):
Jiangxi Aike Outdoor Sports, of China
Importer(s):

Surf 9 LLC, of Bonita Springs, Florida

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-082
