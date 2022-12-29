Surf 9 Recalls Body Glove Tandem and ULI Inflatable Paddle Boards Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco

Description:

This recall involves the following: Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks (a combined stand-up paddle board and kayak hybrid).

The Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is silver and black. The Body Glove logo is on the top and bottom of the board. The word “Tandem” is on the side rails. The Body Glove logo is on the black carrying bag.

The ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Board is light and dark blue with “ULI” in dark blue on the nose of the board. “Inventor” is on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

The ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak is light and dark blue with “ULI” in black near the nose of the board. It has a black inflatable kayak seat. “Zettian” is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

The ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak has a hot pink and blue yoga mat traction pad with “ULI” in white on the tail of the board. It has a black inflatable kayak seat. “Lila” is written on the side rails. The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.