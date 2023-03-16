Sunbeam Heated Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Star Elite

The recalled heated blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 43,000 (In addition, about 15,000 were sold in Canada)
Star Elite toll-free at 877-383-6399 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.sunbeamhome.com/en/support/product-recall or online at www.sunbeamhome.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket, model number 32810027. The blankets were sold with detachable controllers and in the following colors: beige, ivory, light green, dark blue, light blue, burgundy, dark gray, light gray and gray violet. The Sunbeam logo and the model number are printed on the wash label affixed to the blanket.
Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled blankets and contact Star Elite for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to complete the online recall registration form available at www.productrecall.sunbeamhome.com and to destroy the blanket by cutting the power cord at the plug, marking an “X” with permanent marker on the wash label and sending the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed blanket.
The firm has received 13 reports of the blankets overheating. No injuries have been reported.
