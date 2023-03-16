 Skip to main content

Sunbeam Heated Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Star Elite

  • Recalled Sunbeam Queen Size Electric Heated Blanket
  • The Sunbeam logo and model number 32810027 are printed on the wash label affixed to the blanket.
Name of Product:
Sunbeam® Queen Size Heated Blankets
Hazard:

The recalled heated blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 16, 2023
Units:

About 43,000 (In addition, about 15,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Star Elite toll-free at 877-383-6399 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.sunbeamhome.com/en/support/product-recall or online at www.sunbeamhome.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Sunbeam Queen Size Heated Blanket, model number 32810027. The blankets were sold with detachable controllers and in the following colors: beige, ivory, light green, dark blue, light blue, burgundy, dark gray, light gray and gray violet. The Sunbeam logo and the model number are printed on the wash label affixed to the blanket. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled blankets and contact Star Elite for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to complete the online recall registration form available at www.productrecall.sunbeamhome.com and to destroy the blanket by cutting the power cord at the plug, marking an “X” with permanent marker on the wash label and sending the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed blanket.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of the blankets overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and small independent stores nationwide from September 2022 through January 2023 for about $120.
Distributor(s):
Star Elite Inc., of Canada
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-157
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled IKEA LETTAN Mirror
IKEA Recalls Mirrors Due to Laceration Hazard

The plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Sunbeam Queen Size Electric Heated Blanket
Sunbeam Heated Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Star Elite

The recalled heated blankets can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Fredericksburg Farms 10-ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids
Fredericksburg Farms Recalls 10 Ounce Scented Candles with Glass Lids Due to Laceration Hazard

Some of the glass lids are too tight causing the jar to break when the lid is forcibly removed, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Vaunn Medical Adjustable Bed Assist Rail (model number M876N-AAWH-APVM)
BeyondMedShop Recalls Vaunn Medical Adult Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards

When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled Electric Solid Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB5060
Bedshe International Recalls Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads Due to Fire and Thermal Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The controller for the electric heating blankets and pads can malfunction, posing fire and thermal burn hazards.

Recalled Office Chair in White
TJX Recalls Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The back of the chair can break or detach from the seat base when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product