Summit Treestands Recalls Viper Level PRO SD Climbing Treestands Due to Fall Hazard

The treestand’s tree cable can dislodge from the cable assembly, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
About 2,555
Summit Treestands toll-free at 844-940-2688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email at support@summittreestands.zendesk.com or online at https://www.summitstands.com/recall-notices or www.summitstands.com and click on customer service at the top of the page and then Recall Notices for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Viper Level PRO SD climbing treestand with model number SU81140, SU81141. The treestands have a metal frame, a suspended foam-padded seat in a camouflage pattern material and weighs about 26 pounds. The seat platform on the stand measures about 37.5 inches long by 27 inches wide and the foot platform on the stand measures 36 inches long by 25 inches wide. The model number does not appear on the treestand itself, but is contained in the instruction manual and product packaging. The stand can be differentiated from other Summit climbing stands because it has the level system which allows for the level of the treestand to be changed while at height. The warning label located on the stand’s seat will have a mark next to the product name “VIPER LEVEL PRO”.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Viper Level PRO SD treestand and contact Summit Treestands LLC for a full refund.
The firm has received two reports of the treestand’s cable dislodging. No injuries have been reported.
Summit Treestands LLC, of Birmingham, Alabama
