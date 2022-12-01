Summit Treestands Recalls Viper Level PRO SD Climbing Treestands Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Viper Level PRO SD climbing treestand with model number SU81140, SU81141. The treestands have a metal frame, a suspended foam-padded seat in a camouflage pattern material and weighs about 26 pounds. The seat platform on the stand measures about 37.5 inches long by 27 inches wide and the foot platform on the stand measures 36 inches long by 25 inches wide. The model number does not appear on the treestand itself, but is contained in the instruction manual and product packaging. The stand can be differentiated from other Summit climbing stands because it has the level system which allows for the level of the treestand to be changed while at height. The warning label located on the stand’s seat will have a mark next to the product name “VIPER LEVEL PRO”.