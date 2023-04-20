Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves certain DeWALT, Stanley FATMAX and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14” and 36” in length. The DeWALT sledgehammers are yellow and black, the Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle. The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammer head. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

