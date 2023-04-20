Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.
About 2.2 million (In addition, about 53,000 in Canada)
Stanley Black & Decker toll-free at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://stanleyblackanddecker.com/sledgehammerrecall or at www.dewalt.com, www.craftsman.com or www.stanleytools.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain DeWALT, Stanley FATMAX and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14” and 36” in length. The DeWALT sledgehammers are yellow and black, the Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle. The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammer head. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.
|
Model No.
|
Description
|
DWHT56141
|
2lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
|
DWHT56142
|
3lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer
|
DWHT56143
|
2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer
|
DWHT56146
|
2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
|
DWHT56147
|
4lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer
|
DWHT56148
|
4lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer
|
DWHT56024
|
4lb Drilling Sledgehammer - hollow handle
|
DWHT56025
|
4lb BS Sledgehammer - hollow handle
|
DWHT56026
|
4lb ENG Sledgehammer - hollow handle
|
DWHT56027
|
6lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle
|
DWHT56029
|
10lb Sledge 36"Hammer - hollow handle
|
DWHT56030
|
12lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle
|
Model No.
|
Description
|
CMHT54163
|
4 LB Engineering Hammer
|
CMHT56006
|
3 LB Drilling Hammer
|
CMHT56011
|
8 LB Sledgehammer
|
CMHT56019
|
10 LB Sledgehammer
|
Model No.
|
Description
|
FMHT51297
|
4 LB Engineer Hammer
|
FMHT51298
|
4 LB Blacksmith Hammer
|
FMHT51308
|
3 LB Drilling Hammer
|
FMHT56006
|
3 LB Drilling Hammer
|
FMHT56008
|
4 LB Blacksmith Hammer
|
FMHT56009
|
4 LB Engineer Hammer
|
FMHT56010
|
6 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
|
FMHT56011
|
8 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
|
FMHT56019
|
10 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers must provide their contact information.
The firm has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including two reported injuries to consumers’ face and head.
Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc., of Towson, Maryland (DeWALT sledgehammers); Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., of New Britain, Connecticut (Craftsman and Stanley FATMAX sledgehammers)
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.