 Skip to main content

Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

  • Recalled DeWALT Model DWHT56024 Sledgehammer
  • Recalled DeWALT Model DWHT56027 Sledgehammer
  • Recalled Craftsman Model CMHT54163 Engineering Hammer
  • Recalled Craftsman Model CMHT56011 Sledgehammer
  • Recalled Stanley FATMAX Model FMHT51297 Engineer Hammer
  • Recalled Stanley FATMAX Model FMHT56010 Sledgehammer
Name of Product:
DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers
Hazard:

The head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 20, 2023
Units:

About 2.2 million (In addition, about 53,000 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Stanley Black & Decker toll-free at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://stanleyblackanddecker.com/sledgehammerrecall or at www.dewalt.com, www.craftsman.com or www.stanleytools.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain DeWALT, Stanley FATMAX and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14” and 36” in length. The DeWALT sledgehammers are yellow and black, the Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black and the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black. Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle. The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammer head. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.
 

Model No.

Description

DWHT56141

2lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

DWHT56142

3lb Fiberglass Drilling Hammer

DWHT56143

2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer

DWHT56146

2-1/2 lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer

DWHT56147

4lb Fiberglass Blacksmith Hammer

DWHT56148

4lb Fiberglass Engineering Hammer

DWHT56024

4lb Drilling Sledgehammer - hollow handle

DWHT56025

4lb BS Sledgehammer - hollow handle

DWHT56026

4lb ENG Sledgehammer - hollow handle

DWHT56027

6lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle

DWHT56029

10lb Sledge 36"Hammer - hollow handle

DWHT56030

12lb Sledgehammer - hollow handle

Model No.

Description

CMHT54163

4 LB Engineering Hammer

CMHT56006

3 LB Drilling Hammer

CMHT56011

8 LB Sledgehammer

CMHT56019

10 LB Sledgehammer

Model No.

Description

FMHT51297

4 LB Engineer Hammer

FMHT51298

4 LB Blacksmith Hammer

FMHT51308

3 LB Drilling Hammer

FMHT56006

3 LB Drilling Hammer

FMHT56008

4 LB Blacksmith Hammer

FMHT56009

4 LB Engineer Hammer

FMHT56010

6 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

FMHT56011

8 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer

FMHT56019

10 LB FATMAX Sledgehammer
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers must provide their contact information.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including two reported injuries to consumers’ face and head.

Sold At:
The Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, and AceHardware.com and other online sellers from November 2013 through November 2022 for about between $18 and $26.
Importer(s):

Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc., of Towson, Maryland (DeWALT sledgehammers); Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., of New Britain, Connecticut (Craftsman and Stanley FATMAX sledgehammers)

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
23-183
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled DeWALT Model DWHT56024 Sledgehammer
Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

Recalled BISSELL cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuum (model 2551R and 25518)
BISSELL Expands Recall of Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard

The circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Burnham Commercial Series 8 EP Natural Gas Boiler
Burnham Commercial Recalls Natural Gas Boilers Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Delayed ignition and/or flame rollout can occur with the boilers, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters
Vornado Air Recalls Portable SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

The heaters have a miswiring due to a manufacturing error which can cause the tower heater to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candle in Jack-O-Lantern
More than 1.2 Million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles Recalled by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Recalled LiftMaster garage door control panel
Chamberlain Group Recalls LiftMaster myQ Garage Door Control Panels Due to Entrapment Hazard (Recall Alert)

The control panel’s secondary entrapment protection system can fail causing the garage door to close even with an obstruction present, posing an entrapment hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product