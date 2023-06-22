Sound Around Recalls Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 1,800
Sound Around toll-free at 888-318-7953 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at cs@hurtleusa.com or online at https://pyleusa.com/ProductRecalls.aspx or at https://pyleusa.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Hurtle multi-purpose children’s helmet. The helmets were sold in black, blue, pink, white and red. The helmets have the word “Renegade” on the side in white or black lettering. The straps are black and the white warning label on the inside of the helmet states “Renegade” in black and orange lettering. The helmets are sized to fit head circumferences from about seven inches to about eight inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sound Around to receive a full refund of the purchase price. To receive a refund consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut to the recall registration website and then dispose of the recalled helmet. Consumers who received the unit as a free promotion should dispose of the unit so that children cannot use it.
None reported
Sound Around Inc., of Brooklyn, New York
