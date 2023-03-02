Smocked Runway Recalls Classic Whimsy Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 7,200
Recall Details
This recall involves Smocked Runway’s Classic Whimsy-branded children’s pajamas, batch numbers QH2022124, QH2021093, QH2021255, QH2021041, QH2020311, QH2021371, CLW10028, QH2021372, QH2020195, QH2022085, QH2021097, QH2021246, QH2020284, QH2021215, QH2021182, CLW8402, QH2021028, CLW4838, and CLW7022. The 95% Cotton/5% Spandex pajamas were sold in Pink Rosebud, Pink Santa, Birthday Girl, Unicorn, Pumpkin Toile, Pink Bear, Pink Pastel Bunny, and Red Gingham Bow. The 95% cotton/5% Spandex nightgowns were sold in Pink Bunny Peeps, Royal Blue, Birthday, Storybook Rabbit, Bow, and Bunny Dreams. The 95% Cotton/5% Spandex loungewear styles were sold in Bow and Christmas Cheer. The 100% cotton menswear loungewear styles were sold in Green Gingham and Blue Gingham. All recalled styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 10 years. “Classic Whimsy,” “Made in China,” the size and the batch number are printed on the white sewn-in neck label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact Smocked Runway for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer and return the pajamas for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit for the original purchase price. Smocked Runway is directly contacting all known purchasers.
Smocked Runway LLC, of Dallas, Texas
