Smocked Runway Recalls Classic Whimsy Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Classic Whimsy children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 02, 2023
Units:

About 7,200

Consumer Contact

Smocked Runway toll-free at 833-630-8567 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@smockedauctions.com, or online at www.smockedauctions.com/recall or www.smockedauctions.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top left corner of the page for more

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Smocked Runway’s Classic Whimsy-branded children’s pajamas, batch numbers QH2022124, QH2021093, QH2021255, QH2021041, QH2020311, QH2021371, CLW10028, QH2021372, QH2020195, QH2022085, QH2021097, QH2021246, QH2020284, QH2021215, QH2021182, CLW8402, QH2021028, CLW4838, and CLW7022. The 95% Cotton/5% Spandex pajamas were sold in Pink Rosebud, Pink Santa, Birthday Girl, Unicorn, Pumpkin Toile, Pink Bear, Pink Pastel Bunny, and Red Gingham Bow. The 95% cotton/5% Spandex nightgowns were sold in Pink Bunny Peeps, Royal Blue, Birthday, Storybook Rabbit, Bow, and Bunny Dreams. The 95% Cotton/5% Spandex loungewear styles were sold in Bow and Christmas Cheer. The 100% cotton menswear loungewear styles were sold in Green Gingham and Blue Gingham. All recalled styles were sold in children’s sizes 12 months through 10 years. “Classic Whimsy,” “Made in China,” the size and the batch number are printed on the white sewn-in neck label. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact Smocked Runway for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer and return the pajamas for a full refund in the original form of payment or store credit for the original purchase price. Smocked Runway is directly contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.smockedauctions.com January 2021 through November 2022 for between $10 and $35.
Importer(s):

Smocked Runway LLC, of Dallas, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-731

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

