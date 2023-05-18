Shimano Recalls PRO Vibe Alloy Stems for Road Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled bicycle stems can crack and break while in use and cause the rider to lose control, posing a risk of injury to the user in a crash.
About 400 (In addition, about 90 were sold in Canada)
Recall Details
This recall involves PRO Vibe Stem (Alloy) model black bicycle stems for road bicycles. The PRO Vibe stems were sold separately and installed by bicycle stores. The recalled stems have a silver ‘V’ logo on the faceplate of the stem and the forward-facing mounting bolts.
Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with PRO Vibe alloy handlebar stems and take them to the place where purchased or a Shimano authorized retailer to determine if the stem on their bike is included in the recall and for a free replacement stem and free installation.
The firm has received two reports of the recalled bicycle stems cracking in the U.S. No injuries have been reported in the United States.
Shimano North America Bicycle Inc., of Irvine, California
