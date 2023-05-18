 Skip to main content

Shimano Recalls PRO Vibe Alloy Stems for Road Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  Recalled Bicycle stem for road bicycles
Name of Product:
Shimano PRO Vibe Alloy stems for road bicycles
Hazard:

The recalled bicycle stems can crack and break while in use and cause the rider to lose control, posing a risk of injury to the user in a crash.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
May 18, 2023
Units:

About 400 (In addition, about 90 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Shimano North America Bicycle at 800-423-2420 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday PT, email at bikeservice@shimano.com or online at https://www.pro-bikegear.com/us/news/ or bike.shimano.com and click on ‘Recalls’ or ‘News and updates’ for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves PRO Vibe Stem (Alloy) model black bicycle stems for road bicycles. The PRO Vibe stems were sold separately and installed by bicycle stores.  The recalled stems have a silver ‘V’ logo on the faceplate of the stem and the forward-facing mounting bolts.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with PRO Vibe alloy handlebar stems and take them to the place where purchased or a Shimano authorized retailer to determine if the stem on their bike is included in the recall and for a free replacement stem and free installation.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the recalled bicycle stems cracking in the U.S.  No injuries have been reported in the United States.

Sold At:
Bicycle stores nationwide and online at Backcountry.com from May 2020 through June 2022 for about $130.
Manufacturer(s):
Shimano Europe B.V., of the Netherlands
Importer(s):

Shimano North America Bicycle Inc., of Irvine, California

Distributor(s):
Shimano North America Bicycle Inc., of Irvine, California
Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
23-757
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

