Delta Cycle Recalls Ceiling Hoists with Straps Due to Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Hoist with Straps holding kayak
  • Location of strap buckle (view from above)
  • Location of serial number and strap buckle (view from below)
  • Location of serial number (if present) on underside of flat part of the ~6" long pulleys
  • Recalled product packaging showing Model RS2300
Name of Product:
Ceiling Hoists with Straps
Hazard:

The plastic buckles on the straps being used to hold a kayak, canoe or other large objects with the ceiling hoist can break, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 05, 2024
Units:

About 25,140 (In addition, about 3,390 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Delta Cycle Corp at 800-474-6615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at hoiststraprecall@deltacycle.com, or online at https://designbydelta.com/hoiststraprecall or https://designbydelta.com/ and click on “Recall on Ceiling Hoist with Straps” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Ceiling Hoists with Straps with model number RS2300. The model number is only listed on the product packaging. The product can lift bicycles, kayaks, ladders, boxes and other large objects off the floor using a pulley system. Note that no recall action is required if the ceiling hoists are used without the use of straps. Units affected by this recall will have serial numbers within one of the 16 ranges listed below on the bottom of the pulley, or will NOT have a serial number at all: 

Serial Number Ranges
65629 – 66828
112494 – 114493
115494 – 116502
131332 – 132819
165193 – 167192
187360 – 188895
220801 – 222800
264059 – 266058
396421 – 397428
428259 – 430258
464905 – 466408
1650319 – 1651326
1667038 – 1669037
1717501 – 1718044
1750965 – 1751972
1776082 – 1777089

The serial number is located on the underside of the flat part of the ~6" long pulleys where the pulleys attach to the ceiling. Unscrew the flat plate from the ceiling to check the underside to locate the serial number.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Ceiling Hoist with Straps and contact Delta Cycle Corp to receive free replacement straps. Consumers should cut the old straps with buckles in half and discard them. If consumers are using the ceiling hoist to hold a bicycle (and not using included straps), no recall action is needed.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of incidents, including one minor injury.

Sold At:
REI and various other independent stores, and online at Amazon.com and designbydelta.com from February 2017 through July 2024 for about $40.
Importer(s):

Delta Cycle Corp, of Randolph, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-354
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

