Delta Cycle Recalls Ceiling Hoists with Straps Due to Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Ceiling Hoists with Straps with model number RS2300. The model number is only listed on the product packaging. The product can lift bicycles, kayaks, ladders, boxes and other large objects off the floor using a pulley system. Note that no recall action is required if the ceiling hoists are used without the use of straps. Units affected by this recall will have serial numbers within one of the 16 ranges listed below on the bottom of the pulley, or will NOT have a serial number at all:

Serial Number Ranges 65629 – 66828 112494 – 114493 115494 – 116502 131332 – 132819 165193 – 167192 187360 – 188895 220801 – 222800 264059 – 266058 396421 – 397428 428259 – 430258 464905 – 466408 1650319 – 1651326 1667038 – 1669037 1717501 – 1718044 1750965 – 1751972 1776082 – 1777089

The serial number is located on the underside of the flat part of the ~6" long pulleys where the pulleys attach to the ceiling. Unscrew the flat plate from the ceiling to check the underside to locate the serial number.