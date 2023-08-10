 Skip to main content

Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric and Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Bella 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 14467
  • Recalled Bella 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 14682
  • Recalled Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 90072
  • Recalled Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 90073
  • Recalled Bella 5-Quart Stovetop Pressure Cooker, Model No. JY-PC20US-5P
  • Sample On-Product Label of Recalled Bella Electric Pressure Cooker
  • Sample On-Product Label of Recalled Bella Stovetop Pressure Cooker
Name of Product:
Electric and stovetop pressure cookers
Hazard:

The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 10, 2023
Units:

About 860,000

Consumer Contact

Sensio toll-free at 855-647-3125 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://recall.sensiobrands.com, which may also be accessed from https://bellahousewares.com and https://cruxkitchen.com by clicking on “Pressure Cooker Recall” in the Home Page banner and then on “Click here for more info,” or by clicking on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the home page under the “Pressure Cooker Recall” section.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers. The stainless-steel electric pressure cookers are six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity. The stovetop pressure cookers are five-, eight-, and 12-quart capacity.  The item or model number of the recalled pressure cookers is printed on the permanent on-product label or imprinted stamp on the bottom of the cookers. The item or model numbers of the recalled pressure cookers are: 

Brand Electric Pressure Cooker Item No. Size Stovetop Pressure Cooker Model No. Size
Bella 14467 6-Qt JY-PC20US-5P  5-Qt
  14570 6-Qt JYPC24US-8P 8-Qt
  14595 8-Qt JY-PC26US-11P 12-Qt
  14682 8-Qt    
  14710 6-Qt    
  14718 8-Qt    
  14719 6-Qt    
  14780 10-Qt    
Bella Pro Series 90072      6-Qt    
  90073 8-Qt    
Crux 14721 8-Qt    
Cooks 22276 6-Qt    

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Sensio for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Sensio has received 63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.

Sold At:
JCPenney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s and Target stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2015 through September 2020 for between $30 and $70 for the electric pressure cookers and for between $8 and $18 for the stovetop pressure cookers.
Importer(s):

Sensio Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-256

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Carboy
Saxco International Recalls Carboys Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass can break due to improper cooling processes, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Bella 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 14467
Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric and Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled Boost The Mood Ceramic Mug
Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs Recalled by Michael Giordano International Due to Fire Hazard

The ceramic mugs are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled PowerXL Model SHL96 Self-Cleaning Juicer
Empower Brands Recalls Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards

The juicers can rupture during use, striking consumers and posing a laceration hazard, or can leave small particle shavings in the juice, posing an ingestion hazard to consumers.

Recalled PowerXL Model ESWM02 (five inch)
Empower Brands Recalls PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Makers Due to Burn Hazard

Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers.

Recalled Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerator with LED Lights
Kell Electronic Recalls Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators Due to Burn Hazard

The refrigerator’s power cord can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product