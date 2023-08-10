Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric and Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 860,000
Sensio toll-free at 855-647-3125 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://recall.sensiobrands.com, which may also be accessed from https://bellahousewares.com and https://cruxkitchen.com by clicking on “Pressure Cooker Recall” in the Home Page banner and then on “Click here for more info,” or by clicking on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the home page under the “Pressure Cooker Recall” section.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers. The stainless-steel electric pressure cookers are six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity. The stovetop pressure cookers are five-, eight-, and 12-quart capacity. The item or model number of the recalled pressure cookers is printed on the permanent on-product label or imprinted stamp on the bottom of the cookers. The item or model numbers of the recalled pressure cookers are:
|Brand
|Electric Pressure Cooker Item No.
|Size
|Stovetop Pressure Cooker Model No.
|Size
|Bella
|14467
|6-Qt
|JY-PC20US-5P
|5-Qt
|14570
|6-Qt
|JYPC24US-8P
|8-Qt
|14595
|8-Qt
|JY-PC26US-11P
|12-Qt
|14682
|8-Qt
|14710
|6-Qt
|14718
|8-Qt
|14719
|6-Qt
|14780
|10-Qt
|Bella Pro Series
|90072
|6-Qt
|90073
|8-Qt
|Crux
|14721
|8-Qt
|Cooks
|22276
|6-Qt
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure cookers and contact Sensio for a refund.
Sensio has received 63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.
Sensio Inc., of New York
