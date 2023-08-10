 Skip to main content

Saxco International Recalls Carboys Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Carboy
  • Saxco logo on bottom of recalled Carboy
Name of Product:
Carboys
Hazard:

The glass can break due to improper cooling processes, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 10, 2023
Units:

About 8,370

Consumer Contact

Saxco International LLC toll-free at 877-641-4003 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at productrecall@saxco.com or online at www.Saxco.com/productrecall or www.saxco.com and click on “Important Safety Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves carboys which are glass jugs used for holding and transporting various liquids, including beer, wine, cider and mead made by consumers in their homes. The carboys were sold in three-, five-, six- and six-point-five-gallon sizes. The carboys have the Saxco logo on the bottom of the carboy. The carboys were sold individually or in TrueBrew or HCS equipment kits (for five- and six-gallon carboys).

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carboys and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 30 reports of incidents of the recalled carboy’s glass breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Various stores nationwide and online from September 2022 through March 2023 for between $16 and $31 for carboys sold individually and for between $90 and $150 when sold in a kit.
Importer(s):

Saxco International, LLC, of Fairfield, California

Distributor(s):
Brewers Supply Group, Inc., d/b/a BSG HandCraft (“BSG”), of Shakopee, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-259
