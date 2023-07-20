 Skip to main content

Salewa USA Recalls Wild Country Superlight Rocks Cable Wire Chocks Used for Climbing Due to Fall Hazard

  Recalled Wild Country Superlight Rocks in size 1 purple, size 2 green, size 3 silver, size 4 gold, size 5 blue and size 6 red
Name of Product:
Superlight Rocks
Hazard:

When exposed to seaside conditions, corrosion can occur and weaken the cable chocks and they can break, posing a fall hazard to climbers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 20, 2023
Units:

About 3,550 (In addition, about 225 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Wild Country toll-free at 844-412-7013 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at SuperlightRockRecall@wildcountry.com or online at www.wildcountry.com/en-us/product-recalls or at www.wildcountry.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Wild Country brand Superlight Rocks (model number 40-RSL) and Superlight Rocks Set 1-6 (model number 40-RSLSET) single cable wire chocks used for climbing. Superlight Rocks were sold as a set of 6 and individually in six different sizes and colors including: size 1 purple, size 2 green, size 3 silver, size 4 gold, size 5 blue and size 6 red. The brand name, product name, and batch code are located on the swage on the chock.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wild Country Superlight Rocks and contact Wild Country to coordinate free shipment for a free replacement. Consumers may choose to have their recalled Superlight Rocks replaced immediately with the Wild Country Rocks 40-RWA or the new Superlight Rocks (available in September 2023).

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported in the U.S.

Sold At:
REI, MEC, and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at www.wildcountry.com, www.backcountry.com, and www.campsaver.com from January 2017 through February 2023 for between $14 and $16 each and about $80 for a set of 6.
Importer(s):

Salewa USA LLC, of Boulder, Colorado

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
23-247
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use the form below and explain the situation to CPSC.

