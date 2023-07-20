Salewa USA Recalls Wild Country Superlight Rocks Cable Wire Chocks Used for Climbing Due to Fall Hazard

When exposed to seaside conditions, corrosion can occur and weaken the cable chocks and they can break, posing a fall hazard to climbers.
About 3,550 (In addition, about 225 were sold in Canada)
Wild Country toll-free at 844-412-7013 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at SuperlightRockRecall@wildcountry.com or online at www.wildcountry.com/en-us/product-recalls or at www.wildcountry.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Wild Country brand Superlight Rocks (model number 40-RSL) and Superlight Rocks Set 1-6 (model number 40-RSLSET) single cable wire chocks used for climbing. Superlight Rocks were sold as a set of 6 and individually in six different sizes and colors including: size 1 purple, size 2 green, size 3 silver, size 4 gold, size 5 blue and size 6 red. The brand name, product name, and batch code are located on the swage on the chock.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wild Country Superlight Rocks and contact Wild Country to coordinate free shipment for a free replacement. Consumers may choose to have their recalled Superlight Rocks replaced immediately with the Wild Country Rocks 40-RWA or the new Superlight Rocks (available in September 2023).
Salewa USA LLC, of Boulder, Colorado
