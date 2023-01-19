 Skip to main content

Sakar International Recalls Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Name of Product:
Credhedz Lizard Helmets, Crayola Dry Erase Helmets and Tony Hawk Multi-Purpose Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 19, 2023
Units:

About 33,100

Consumer Contact

Sakar at 800-592-9541 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET, email at support@sakar.com, or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three helmet models from Sakar International; Tony Hawk, Credhedz Lizard and Crayola Dry-Erase helmets.

Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets were sold in various colors and have black straps and a black buckle.  The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains one of the following item numbers on the top right corner: AGE251TH-GCRM, AGE251TH-NCRM, AGE251TH-BKMT, AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12, AGE251TH-RBW, AGE22SLDTH-BLK, or ACTGEAR242TH-GRN. 

Credhedz Lizard multi-purpose helmets are black with a green plastic lizard on the top of the helmet and have black straps and a black buckle.  The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. ACTGEAR241-LIZ on the top right corner.

Crayola Dry-Erase multi-purpose helmets are white and have black straps and a black buckle and are sold with a five pack of markers.  The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. ACTGEAR242071 on the top right corner.
 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions to return the helmet to Sakar for a refund in the form of a $30 gift card. Contact Sakar for prepaid postage packaging to return the helmet to them. Do not return the helmet to the retailer. Sakar is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Big Lots, Ollies Bargain Outlet and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from November 2020 through October 2022 for about $30.
Manufacturer(s):
Sakar International Inc., of Edison, New Jersey.
Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-098
Recalled Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets
