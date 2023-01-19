Sakar International Recalls Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Description:

This recall involves three helmet models from Sakar International; Tony Hawk, Credhedz Lizard and Crayola Dry-Erase helmets.

Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets were sold in various colors and have black straps and a black buckle. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains one of the following item numbers on the top right corner: AGE251TH-GCRM, AGE251TH-NCRM, AGE251TH-BKMT, AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12, AGE251TH-RBW, AGE22SLDTH-BLK, or ACTGEAR242TH-GRN.

Credhedz Lizard multi-purpose helmets are black with a green plastic lizard on the top of the helmet and have black straps and a black buckle. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. ACTGEAR241-LIZ on the top right corner.

Crayola Dry-Erase multi-purpose helmets are white and have black straps and a black buckle and are sold with a five pack of markers. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. ACTGEAR242071 on the top right corner.

