Sakar International Recalls Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 33,100
Sakar at 800-592-9541 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET, email at support@sakar.com, or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves three helmet models from Sakar International; Tony Hawk, Credhedz Lizard and Crayola Dry-Erase helmets.
Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets were sold in various colors and have black straps and a black buckle. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains one of the following item numbers on the top right corner: AGE251TH-GCRM, AGE251TH-NCRM, AGE251TH-BKMT, AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12, AGE251TH-RBW, AGE22SLDTH-BLK, or ACTGEAR242TH-GRN.
Credhedz Lizard multi-purpose helmets are black with a green plastic lizard on the top of the helmet and have black straps and a black buckle. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. ACTGEAR241-LIZ on the top right corner.
Crayola Dry-Erase multi-purpose helmets are white and have black straps and a black buckle and are sold with a five pack of markers. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. ACTGEAR242071 on the top right corner.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions to return the helmet to Sakar for a refund in the form of a $30 gift card. Contact Sakar for prepaid postage packaging to return the helmet to them. Do not return the helmet to the retailer. Sakar is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
