STIHL Incorporated Recalls Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

The docking station’s printed circuit board can short circuit when exposed to moisture, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,700
STIHL at 800-233-4729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/imow-docking-station or www.stihlusa.com and click on “iMOW Docking Station Recall” at the top of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the docking station supplied with the STIHL iMOW, an autonomous battery-powered lawn mower. The docking stations are gray and orange. “iMOW” is displayed on the top of the mower and “STIHL” is displayed on the top of the mower and the top of the docking station. The recalled docking station’s serial number is located on a label at the base of the docking station. The following models and serial numbers are included in this recall.
|
Name
|
Model Numbers
|
iMow Serial Numbers Range
|
Docking Station Serial Numbers Range
|
STIHL iMOW
|
RMI 422
RMI 522 RMI 632
|
437478902 to 443268968
|
437475057 to 443268971
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled STIHL iMOW docking stations and contact STIHL or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for a free at-home repair of their docking station.
STIHL has received eight reports of thermal overheating including two reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.
STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
