STIHL Incorporated Recalls Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 422
  • Label showing serial number of Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 422
  • Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 522
  • Label of Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 522 showing serial number
  • Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 632
  • Label of Recalled STIHL iMOW Model RMI 632 showing serial number
  • Location of Label on Recalled STIHL iMOW Docking Station
  • Label of Recalled STIHL iMOW Docking Station showing serial number
Name of Product:
STIHL docking stations sold with STIHL iMOW® robotic lawn mowers
Hazard:

The docking station’s printed circuit board can short circuit when exposed to moisture, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 16, 2023
Units:

About 2,700

Consumer Contact

STIHL at 800-233-4729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/imow-docking-station  or www.stihlusa.com  and click on “iMOW Docking Station Recall” at the top of the webpage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the docking station supplied with the STIHL iMOW, an autonomous battery-powered lawn mower. The docking stations are gray and orange. “iMOW” is displayed on the top of the mower and “STIHL” is displayed on the top of the mower and the top of the docking station. The recalled docking station’s serial number is located on a label at the base of the docking station. The following models and serial numbers are included in this recall.

Name

Model Numbers

iMow Serial Numbers Range

Docking Station Serial Numbers Range

STIHL iMOW

RMI 422

RMI 522 RMI 632

437478902 to 443268968

437475057 to 443268971

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled STIHL iMOW docking stations and contact STIHL or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for a free at-home repair of their docking station.

Incidents/Injuries:

STIHL has received eight reports of thermal overheating including two reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized STIHL independent dealers nationwide from January 2017 through July 2022 for between $1,400 and $2,600 for the iMOW and docking station.
Manufacturer(s):
STIHL Tirol GmbH, of Austria
Importer(s):

 STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, Virginia

Manufactured In:
Austria
Recall number:
23-158

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

