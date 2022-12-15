SIMU Recalls Motors Sold with Awnings and Shutters Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Description:

The recall involves SIMU DMI6 Hz Motors sold with and used to open and retract awnings and shutters. The motor is silver with some black color. “Simu” and the model name are printed on a label on the side of the motor.

The motor can be identified when installed in a motorized awning or shutter by completing the online questionnaire at www.simu.com/us/dmi6hzrecall or by contacting SIMU.