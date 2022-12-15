 Skip to main content

SIMU Recalls Motors Sold with Awnings and Shutters Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards

  • Recalled SIMU DMI6 Hz motor
Name of Product:
SIMU DMI6 Hz motors sold with awnings and shutters
Hazard:

The awning and shutter motor’s power cable can disconnect while opened or closed manually (using the manual override feature), posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
December 15, 2022
Units:

About 13,800 (In addition, about 12 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

SIMU toll-free at 855-944-5598 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.simu.com/us/dmi6hzrecall or www.simu.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The recall involves SIMU DMI6 Hz Motors sold with and used to open and retract awnings and shutters. The motor is silver with some black color. “Simu” and the model name are printed on a label on the side of the motor.

The motor can be identified when installed in a motorized awning or shutter by completing the online questionnaire at www.simu.com/us/dmi6hzrecall or by contacting SIMU.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the manual override feature if their motorized awnings or shutters are not connected to a GFCI outlet or circuit breaker. Consumers should contact SIMU for assistance in identifying the motor and to arrange for a free inspection and replacement motor.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
SIMU authorized dealers, installers and contractors from March 2018 through June 2022 with awnings or shutters for between $1,260 and $1,740.
Importer(s):

SIMU/Somfy Systems Inc., of Dayton, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Poland
Recall number:
23-073
