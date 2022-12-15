SIMU Recalls Motors Sold with Awnings and Shutters Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The awning and shutter motor’s power cable can disconnect while opened or closed manually (using the manual override feature), posing electric shock and electrocution hazards.
About 13,800 (In addition, about 12 were sold in Canada)
SIMU toll-free at 855-944-5598 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or online at www.simu.com/us/dmi6hzrecall or www.simu.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves SIMU DMI6 Hz Motors sold with and used to open and retract awnings and shutters. The motor is silver with some black color. “Simu” and the model name are printed on a label on the side of the motor.
The motor can be identified when installed in a motorized awning or shutter by completing the online questionnaire at www.simu.com/us/dmi6hzrecall or by contacting SIMU.
Consumers should immediately stop using the manual override feature if their motorized awnings or shutters are not connected to a GFCI outlet or circuit breaker. Consumers should contact SIMU for assistance in identifying the motor and to arrange for a free inspection and replacement motor.
None reported
SIMU/Somfy Systems Inc., of Dayton, New Jersey
