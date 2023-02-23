SCARPA North America Recalls F1 Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the Fall 2022 F1 LT and F1 GT men’s and women’s ski boots. The ski boots were sold in black/orange/aqua blue color combinations. SCARPA is printed in white letters on the lower outer side of the boot. The model name “F1 LT” or “F1 GT” is printed on the upper right outside ankle cuff of the boots. Only ski boots manufactured in 2022 are included in this recall. The manufacture date is stamp molded into the cuff. To locate the manufacture date, the ski/walk mechanism must be placed in walk mode and the cuff pushed back. The lower circle has an arrow pointing to the number “22,” indicating the manufacture year.