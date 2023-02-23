SCARPA North America Recalls F1 Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The two screws on each boot that attach the ski/walk mechanism to the cuff can loosen or fall out, causing the mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.
About 770 (In addition, about 160 were sold in Canada)
SCARPA toll-free at 866-998-2895 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@scarpa.com, or online at https://us.scarpa.com/product-recall-22f1 or https://us.scarpa.com and click on 2022 F1 LT & F1 GT Recall under Support at the bottom of the page, for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Fall 2022 F1 LT and F1 GT men’s and women’s ski boots. The ski boots were sold in black/orange/aqua blue color combinations. SCARPA is printed in white letters on the lower outer side of the boot. The model name “F1 LT” or “F1 GT” is printed on the upper right outside ankle cuff of the boots. Only ski boots manufactured in 2022 are included in this recall. The manufacture date is stamp molded into the cuff. To locate the manufacture date, the ski/walk mechanism must be placed in walk mode and the cuff pushed back. The lower circle has an arrow pointing to the number “22,” indicating the manufacture year.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski boots and contact SCARPA for instructions on replacing the screws. Consumers can either take the recalled ski boots to an authorized SCARPA dealer to have the screws replaced free of cost or request SCARPA to send them the free screws, including shipping, for self-replacement. A video demonstrating the repair is available at https://us.scarpa.com/community/support/contact-scarpas-recall-team.
None reported
SCARPA North America Inc., of Boulder, Colorado
