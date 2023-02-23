 Skip to main content

SCARPA North America Recalls F1 Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled SCARPA F1 LT – black/orange
  • Recalled SCARPA F1 LT – black/aqua
  • Recalled SCARPA F1 GT – blue/orange
  • Recalled SCARPA F1 GT – blue/aqua
  • Manufacture date location
Name of Product:
F1 LT and F1 GT Ski Boots
Hazard:

The two screws on each boot that attach the ski/walk mechanism to the cuff can loosen or fall out, causing the mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 23, 2023
Units:

About 770 (In addition, about 160 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

SCARPA toll-free at 866-998-2895 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@scarpa.com, or online at https://us.scarpa.com/product-recall-22f1 or https://us.scarpa.com and click on 2022 F1 LT & F1 GT Recall under Support at the bottom of the page, for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Fall 2022 F1 LT and F1 GT men’s and women’s ski boots. The ski boots were sold in black/orange/aqua blue color combinations. SCARPA is printed in white letters on the lower outer side of the boot. The model name “F1 LT” or “F1 GT” is printed on the upper right outside ankle cuff of the boots. Only ski boots manufactured in 2022 are included in this recall. The manufacture date is stamp molded into the cuff. To locate the manufacture date, the ski/walk mechanism must be placed in walk mode and the cuff pushed back. The lower circle has an arrow pointing to the number “22,” indicating the manufacture year. 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ski boots and contact SCARPA for instructions on replacing the screws. Consumers can either take the recalled ski boots to an authorized SCARPA dealer to have the screws replaced free of cost or request SCARPA to send them the free screws, including shipping, for self-replacement. A video demonstrating the repair is available at https://us.scarpa.com/community/support/contact-scarpas-recall-team.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Cripple Creek Backcountry, REI, Ski The Whites, Skimo Co, Ute Mountaineers and other sporting goods stores and authorized SCARPA dealers nationwide, and online at www.backcountry.com and https://us.scarpa.com from August 2022 through December 2022 for about $900.
Importer(s):

SCARPA North America Inc., of Boulder, Colorado

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
23-131
Fast Track Recall
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled 1st stage scuba regulator
1st Stage Scuba Regulators Recalled Due to Risk of Injury and Drowning Hazard; Manufactured by XDEEP

A defective screw on the turret connection can break, posing a risk of severe injury and drowning hazard for divers.

Recalled Snow Bike Conversion Kit
Polaris Recalls Timbersled Snow Bike Conversion Kits Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The QuickDrive fastener can loosen while operating, leading to brake failure, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled SCARPA F1 LT – black/orange
SCARPA North America Recalls F1 Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The two screws on each boot that attach the ski/walk mechanism to the cuff can loosen or fall out, causing the mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer. 

Recalled KLIM Backcountry Probe A300
KLIM Recalls Backcountry Probes Due to Risk of Severe Injury or Death

The recalled probes can fail to operate when deployed by rescuers, posing a risk of severe injury or death to a person buried under snow following an avalanche.

Recalled Linus Cesta 500 electric bicycle
Linus Bike Recalls Electric Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The bicycle’s front fork can crack, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Ovation Protégé equestrian helmet in metallic finish
English Riding Supply Recalls Ovation Protege Equestrian Helmets Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The recalled helmets fail to meet the impact requirements of the ASTM F1163-15 standard for this type of helmet, posing an impact injury hazard to riders who fall.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product