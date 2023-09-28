Rust-Oleum Recalls Fluorescent Pink Spray Paint Due to Injury Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spray paint cans, take a photo of the product and the date code on the bottom of the can, wrap the product in a plastic bag, and place it out of reach of children. Consumers should contact Rust-Oleum for a full refund at recall@rustoleum.com.

Consumers will be asked to provide the photos of the product and the date code on the bottom of the can, and name and mailing address to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local requirements.