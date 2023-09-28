 Skip to main content

Rust-Oleum Recalls Fluorescent Pink Spray Paint Due to Injury Hazard

Name of Product:
Rust-Oleum Professional Fluorescent Pink Inverted Marking Spray Paint cans
Hazard:

The can’s spray valve assembly can detach with force, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 28, 2023
Units:

About 84,000

Consumer Contact

Rust-Oleum at 800-908-4050 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@rustoleum.com or online https://www.rustoleum.com/pages/recall-information-pink-marking-paint or at https://www.rustoleum.com/ and click on the “Recall” tab on the home page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rust-Oleum Professional Fluorescent Pink Marking Paint in a 15 oz. metal can. The cans have a fluorescent pink plastic lid that matches the color of the paint. Products sold at Lowe’s state “WATER BASED FORMULA” on the can. The lot code for the recalled products is S34052 for units sold at Lowe’s and S34054 for units sold through other retailers. The lot code is printed on the bottom of the can. Only these lot codes are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spray paint cans, take a photo of the product and the date code on the bottom of the can, wrap the product in a plastic bag, and place it out of reach of children. Consumers should contact Rust-Oleum for a full refund at recall@rustoleum.com

Consumers will be asked to provide the photos of the product and the date code on the bottom of the can, and name and mailing address to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local requirements.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the spray valve assembly and plastic cap detaching with force, causing paint to splatter. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, and hardware stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, homedepot.com and Lowes.com from April 2023 through July 2023 for about $10.
Manufacturer(s):
Rust-Oleum Corp., of Vernon Hills, Illinois
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-298
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

