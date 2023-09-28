Rust-Oleum Recalls Fluorescent Pink Spray Paint Due to Injury Hazard

The can’s spray valve assembly can detach with force, posing an impact injury hazard.
About 84,000
Rust-Oleum at 800-908-4050 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@rustoleum.com or online https://www.rustoleum.com/pages/recall-information-pink-marking-paint or at https://www.rustoleum.com/ and click on the “Recall” tab on the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rust-Oleum Professional Fluorescent Pink Marking Paint in a 15 oz. metal can. The cans have a fluorescent pink plastic lid that matches the color of the paint. Products sold at Lowe’s state “WATER BASED FORMULA” on the can. The lot code for the recalled products is S34052 for units sold at Lowe’s and S34054 for units sold through other retailers. The lot code is printed on the bottom of the can. Only these lot codes are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spray paint cans, take a photo of the product and the date code on the bottom of the can, wrap the product in a plastic bag, and place it out of reach of children. Consumers should contact Rust-Oleum for a full refund at recall@rustoleum.com.
Consumers will be asked to provide the photos of the product and the date code on the bottom of the can, and name and mailing address to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled product in accordance with local requirements.
The firm has received five reports of the spray valve assembly and plastic cap detaching with force, causing paint to splatter. No injuries have been reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.