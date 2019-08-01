Rosso Motors Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on RossoMotors.com

The Rosso Motors eQuad X and eQuad Q youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory federal safety standards. The youth ATVs exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children ages 6 and older which poses a risk of high-speed crash. Additionally, for certain ATVs, the mechanical suspension fails to comply with the safety standard requirement. ATVs that fail to meet mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to consumers. The ATVs were also imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.
About 2,800
Rosso Motors toll-free at 855-546-2453 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, email at recall@rossomotors.com, or online at www.RossoMotors.com click on RECALL at bottom of page or www.RossoMotors.com/Pages/Recall for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Rosso Motor’s eQuad X 800W and eQuad Q 1000W electric youth ATVs. The ATVs have four wheels and were sold in blue, pink, army camo, red camo and black colors. “Rosso” is printed on the ATV body and handlebar pad. The model name is printed above the front right fender, and the model number is printed on a metal plate above the front right wheel.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Rosso Motorsports to arrange to return the recalled ATVs for a refund amount according to the following depreciation schedule:
|
Purchase Date
|
Refund Requested by Consumer (from Recall Announcement Date)
|
Refund Amount
|
After August 1, 2020
|
0-6 months
|
100%
|
|
6-12 months
|
80%
|
|
12-18 months
|
65%
|
|
18+ months
|
40%
|
Between August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020
|
0-6 months
|
80%
|
6-12 months
|
65%
|
12+ months
|
40%
|
Prior to August 1, 2019
|
0-6 months
|
65%
|
6+ months
|
40%
None reported
Rosso Motors, of Canada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.