 Skip to main content

Rosso Motors Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on RossoMotors.com

  • Recalled Rosso Motors eQuad X ATV (Army Camo)
  • Recalled Rosso Motors eQuad X ATV (Blue)
  • Recalled Rosso Motors eQuad X ATV (Red Camo)
  • Recalled Rosso Motors eQuad Q ATV (Blue)
  • Recalled Rosso Motors eQuad Q ATV (Pink)
  • Recalled Rosso Motors eQuad Q ATV (Red)
  • Location of model name (yellow box) and model number (red box)
Name of Product:
Rosso Motors eQuad X and eQuad Q Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The Rosso Motors eQuad X and eQuad Q youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory federal safety standards. The youth ATVs exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children ages 6 and older which poses a risk of high-speed crash. Additionally, for certain ATVs, the mechanical suspension fails to comply with the safety standard requirement. ATVs that fail to meet mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to consumers. The ATVs were also imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 15, 2022
Units:

About 2,800

Consumer Contact

Rosso Motors toll-free at 855-546-2453 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, email at recall@rossomotors.com, or online at www.RossoMotors.com click on RECALL at bottom of page or www.RossoMotors.com/Pages/Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Rosso Motor’s eQuad X 800W and eQuad Q 1000W electric youth ATVs. The ATVs have four wheels and were sold in blue, pink, army camo, red camo and black colors. “Rosso” is printed on the ATV body and handlebar pad. The model name is printed above the front right fender, and the model number is printed on a metal plate above the front right wheel.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Rosso Motorsports to arrange to return the recalled ATVs for a refund amount according to the following depreciation schedule:

 

Purchase Date

Refund Requested by Consumer (from Recall Announcement Date)

Refund Amount

After August 1, 2020

0-6 months

100%

 

6-12 months

80%

 

12-18 months

65%

 

18+ months

40%

Between August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020

0-6 months

80%

6-12 months

65%

12+ months

40%

Prior to August 1, 2019

0-6 months

65%

6+ months

40%

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at RossoMotors.com from June 2019 through April 2021 for between $650 and $925.
Importer(s):

Rosso Motors, of Canada

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-069
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Rosso Motors eQuad X ATV (Army Camo)
Rosso Motors Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standards; Sold Exclusively on RossoMotors.com

The Rosso Motors eQuad X and eQuad Q youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory federal safety standards. The youth ATVs exceed the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children ages 6 and older which poses a risk of high-speed crash. Additionally, for certain ATVs, the mechanical suspension fails to comply with the safety standard requirement. ATVs that fail to meet mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to consumers.  The ATVs were also imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.

Recalled Kubota Utility Vehicle Model RTV-XG850GA, Sidekick
Kubota Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Injury and Collision Hazards (Recall Alert)

The utility vehicle’s steering shaft can shear at or near the electric power steering housing, and cause the driver to lose steering control, posing injury and collision hazards.

Recalled 2022 model year Honda TRX90X ATV
American Honda Recalls 2022 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicle's throttle cable can get stuck, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Premium
Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Viper Level PRO SD Treestands
Summit Treestands Recalls Viper Level PRO SD Climbing Treestands Due to Fall Hazard

The treestand’s tree cable can dislodge from the cable assembly, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Recalled Gotway/Begode MSP unicycle
eWheels Recalls Gotway and Begode Unicycles Due to Fire Hazard

The unicycle’s lithium-ion batteries can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product