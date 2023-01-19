Ross Stores Recalls Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards

The product can combust while lit causing the glass container to break, posing fire and injury hazards.
About 5,800
Ross Stores at 800-335-1115 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.rossstores.com/recalls or www.rossstores.com and click on “Recalled Products & Legal Notices” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles in the scents Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove. The candles were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. The scent of the candles and “Taylor and Finch” are printed on a label on the side of the glass container. The SKU number is located on the price label on the bottom of the container.
|
Product Name
|
Color
|
SKU Number
|
Spiced Apple & Rosewood
|
Red
|
400244981194
|
Cedarwood & Clove
|
White
|
400244981200
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to a Ross location for a full refund.
Ross has received five reports of candles combusting and the glass container breaking, including one report of minor injury.
Ross Procurement Inc., of Dublin, California
