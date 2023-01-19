 Skip to main content

Ross Stores Recalls Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles Due to Fire and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles (Spiced Apple & Rosewood)
  • Recalled Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles (Cedarwood & Clove)
Name of Product:
Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles
Hazard:

The product can combust while lit causing the glass container to break, posing fire and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 19, 2023
Units:

About 5,800

Consumer Contact

Ross Stores at 800-335-1115 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.rossstores.com/recalls or www.rossstores.com and click on “Recalled Products & Legal Notices” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles in the scents Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove. The candles were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. The scent of the candles and “Taylor and Finch” are printed on a label on the side of the glass container. The SKU number is located on the price label on the bottom of the container.  

Product Name

Color

SKU Number

Spiced Apple & Rosewood

Red

400244981194

Cedarwood & Clove

White

400244981200
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to a Ross location for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Ross has received five reports of candles combusting and the glass container breaking, including one report of minor injury.

Sold At:
Ross stores nationwide from August 2022 through October 2022 for about $17.
Importer(s):

Ross Procurement Inc., of Dublin, California

 

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-094
Fast Track Recall
