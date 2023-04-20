Rollerblade USA Recalls Youth In-Line Skates Due to Fall Hazard

The brake support for the rear brake of the inline skates can fracture or separate, which can reduce user stability, increasing the risk of a fall.
About 13,400
Rollerblade USA toll-free at 866-734-5708 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at ConsumerServicesUSA@rollerblade.com or online at https://www.rollerblade.com/usa/en/fury-recall or www.rollerblade.com and click on “Fury Product Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rollerblade Fury Black/White and Fury G Black/Pink youth inline skates. The skates were sold in three adjustable sizes, with ranges of 12J-2, 2-6 and 5-8. “Rollerblade” is printed on the frame of the skate, on the wheels and on the power strap. SKU number FURY B BKWH 07067000787 or FURY G BKPK 070671007Y9 is printed on the skate tongue label. This recall also includes the Fury brake support which was distributed as a service part.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skates and contact Rollerblade USA to receive a free replacement brake support. Rollerblade USA is contacting known purchasers directly, including schools and rental facilities.
Rollerblade has identified 11 reports of brake supports fracturing or breaking off of the skates. No injuries have been reported.
Tecnica Group USA Corporation, d/b/a Rollerblade USA, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
