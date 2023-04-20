 Skip to main content

Rollerblade USA Recalls Youth In-Line Skates Due to Fall Hazard

Name of Product:
Rollerblade® Fury Inline Skates and Rollerblade® Fury brake supports
Hazard:

The brake support for the rear brake of the inline skates can fracture or separate, which can reduce user stability, increasing the risk of a fall.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 20, 2023
Units:

About 13,400

Consumer Contact

Rollerblade USA toll-free at 866-734-5708 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at ConsumerServicesUSA@rollerblade.com or online at https://www.rollerblade.com/usa/en/fury-recall or www.rollerblade.com and click on “Fury Product Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rollerblade Fury Black/White and Fury G Black/Pink youth inline skates. The skates were sold in three adjustable sizes, with ranges of 12J-2, 2-6 and 5-8. “Rollerblade” is printed on the frame of the skate, on the wheels and on the power strap. SKU number FURY B BKWH 07067000787 or FURY G BKPK 070671007Y9 is printed on the skate tongue label. This recall also includes the Fury brake support which was distributed as a service part.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skates and contact Rollerblade USA to receive a free replacement brake support. Rollerblade USA is contacting known purchasers directly, including schools and rental facilities.

Incidents/Injuries:

Rollerblade has identified 11 reports of brake supports fracturing or breaking off of the skates. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Inline Warehouse, Paragon Athletic Goods, REI other sporting goods stores and Rollerblade Fury Inline Skate dealers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.dickssportinggoods.com, www.inlinewarehouse.com and www.rollerblade.com from May 2020 through March 2023 for about $150. A variant of the skate (with gray, non-marking brake pads) was sold for indoor institutional use directly to schools and rental facilities.
Importer(s):

Tecnica Group USA Corporation, d/b/a Rollerblade USA, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-185
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

