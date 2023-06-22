Research Products Recalls Steam Humidifiers Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled steam humidifiers containing a specific type of electrode wire with a “D” shaped connector can loosen causing arcing and/or overheating, posing a fire hazard to consumers.
About 36,200 (In addition, about 3,800 were sold in Canada)
Research Products toll-free at 888-742-2401 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.rpcrecall.com/steamhumidifier or at www.researchproducts.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Research Products Steam Humidifiers with “D” shaped electrode connector wires sold under the AprilAire, Coleman, Luxaire, Bryant, Carrier and York brand names. The steam humidifiers are generally installed alongside HVAC equipment but are separate units. The model number can be found on a silver label placed in the bottom left corner on the outside left side panel of the Steam Humidifier. The following model numbers are included in this recall:
|
Recalled Steam Humidifier Models
|
Brand
|
Model
|
AprilAire®
|
800, 801, 865, 866
|
Carrier®
|
HUMXXSTM3034
|
Bryant®
|
HUMXXSTM3034
|
York®
|
S1-STEAM 8000T01
|
Coleman®
|
S1-STEAM 8000T01
|
Luxaire®
|
S1-STEAM 8000T01
Consumers should immediately stop using and shut off the recalled humidifiers and contact Research Products to receive a free electrode wire repair kit and assistance with identifying a qualified contractor to schedule an appointment for a free replacement of their electrode connector wires.
The firm has received 103 reports of the recalled humidifiers overheating, including 10 incidents resulting in smoke or residential fires, totaling more than $10 million in damage.
- Contact a media specialist.