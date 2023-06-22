 Skip to main content

Research Products Recalls Steam Humidifiers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Steam Humidifiers
  • Recalled Steam Humidifier “D” Shaped Electrode Connector Wires
Name of Product:
Steam Humidifiers
Hazard:

The recalled steam humidifiers containing a specific type of electrode wire with a “D” shaped connector can loosen causing arcing and/or overheating, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 22, 2023
Units:

About 36,200 (In addition, about 3,800 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Research Products toll-free at 888-742-2401 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.rpcrecall.com/steamhumidifier or at www.researchproducts.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Research Products Steam Humidifiers with “D” shaped electrode connector wires sold under the AprilAire, Coleman, Luxaire, Bryant, Carrier and York brand names. The steam humidifiers are generally installed alongside HVAC equipment but are separate units. The model number can be found on a silver label placed in the bottom left corner on the outside left side panel of the Steam Humidifier. The following model numbers are included in this recall:

Recalled Steam Humidifier Models

Brand

Model

AprilAire®

800, 801, 865, 866

Carrier®

HUMXXSTM3034

Bryant®

HUMXXSTM3034

York®

S1-STEAM 8000T01

Coleman®

S1-STEAM 8000T01

Luxaire®

S1-STEAM 8000T01
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and shut off the recalled humidifiers and contact Research Products to receive a free electrode wire repair kit and assistance with identifying a qualified contractor to schedule an appointment for a free replacement of their electrode connector wires.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 103 reports of the recalled humidifiers overheating, including 10 incidents resulting in smoke or residential fires, totaling more than $10 million in damage.

Sold At:
HVAC contractors nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Sylvane.com, Supplyhouse.com, Humidifiers.com and other websites from June 2010 through January 2015 installed for between $2,000 and $3,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Research Products Corporation, of Madison, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-231

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Steam Humidifiers
Research Products Recalls Steam Humidifiers Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled steam humidifiers containing a specific type of electrode wire with a “D” shaped connector can loosen causing arcing and/or overheating, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

Recalled ARMSTRONG furnace
Allied Air Enterprises Recalls Armstrong Air and Air Ease Gas Furnaces Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

A component inside the furnace was improperly assembled, causing the furnace to produce high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) under certain operating conditions, which poses a risk of CO poisoning to the consumer.

Recalled Door and Doorglass Products – Circled Areas Show Date Code Location
ODL Recalls Severe Weather Doorglass Inserts Due to Hurricane Zone Wind-Borne Debris Injury Hazards

Under severe weather conditions, such as hurricanes, the adhesive bond holding the doorglass inserts can become separated from the door causing a risk of injury and property damage from windborne debris.

Recalled Steamfast Iron Model SF-717 with bushing
Vornado Recalls Steamfast and Brookstone Travel Steam Irons Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.

Recalled DeWALT Model DWHT56024 Sledgehammer
Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

Recalled BISSELL cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuum (model 2551R and 25518)
BISSELL Expands Recall of Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Due to Fire Hazard

The circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product