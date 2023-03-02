Relion Battery Recalls Relion Insight Series Lithium Batteries Due to Thermal Burn and Fire Hazards

The batteries can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.
About 7,250 (In addition, about 121 were sold in Canada)
RELiON collect at 803-324-6644 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at AMER-recall@oneasg.com, online at www.relionbattery.com/product-recall-us or www.relionbattery.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain lots of the RELiON InSight Series® 48V lithium-ion batteries with, model number 48V030-GC2 and serial number ranges between RB48300020210314057- RB48300020210314729, RB48300020210330001- RB48300020210330715, and RB48300020210507012-RB48300020221016550. The serial number of the recalled product can be found on the label located on the side of the battery. The intended use includes, but is not limited to, golf carts, low-speed vehicles, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and outdoor utility terrain vehicles (UTVs).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled RELiON InSight Series® 48V batteries and contact RELiON Battery for a free repair. RELiON will provide a shipping container for the free return of the recalled batteries. A repaired battery with equivalent remaining cycle life will be shipped back immediately. RELiON will also extend the warranty on replaced batteries for an additional six months beyond the original warranty period.
The company has received five reports of batteries overheating. No injuries have been reported.
