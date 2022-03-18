 Skip to main content

Reckitt Recalls AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water Aerosol Air Fresheners Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled AirWick Fresh New Day air freshener in Fresh Waters (left, green and white label) and Fresh Linen (right, blue and white label) fragrances in 8oz aerosol cans
  • Recalled Batch code number on bottom of can
Name of Product:
AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners - “Fresh Linen” and “Fresh Waters” scents
Hazard:

A single batch of the aerosol air fresheners is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to corrosion and rupture of the metal can and expulsion of the contents, posing injury and laceration hazards. In addition, corrosion of the container can result in leakage, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 03, 2022
Units:

About 67,000

Consumer Contact

Reckitt at 800-228-4722 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or visit www.airwick.us/Voluntary-Recall or www.airwick.us and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page to receive a voucher for a free replacement Fresh New Day aerosol air freshener.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners in 8-ounce aerosol cans in “Fresh Linen” scent (blue and white can, white cap, green Airwick logo, UPC 0-62338-74734-7) and “Fresh Waters” scent (green and white can, white cap, green Airwick logo, UPC 0-62338-77002-4) with batch code B22077-NJ and date code 18/03/22.  The batch and date codes are printed on the bottom of the can, and the UPC is printed on the rear label, adjacent to the barcode.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fresheners, wrap the product in several layers of paper, and dispose in accordance with state and local requirements. Use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking. Reckitt is offering consumers a voucher for a free replacement Fresh New Day aerosol air freshener. Consumers should contact Reckitt to submit a photo of the recalled can, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will dispose of the can to receive a voucher for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five incident reports including two reports of the can leaking, two reports of the can rupturing and one report of both the can leaking and rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Grocery, mass merchandisers, hardware, home improvement, drug stores and other stores nationwide, including Dollar Tree, True Value and Cumberland Farms between March 2022 and September 2022 for about $1.25.
Manufacturer(s):
RB Manufacturing LLC “Reckitt”, of Parsippany, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-035
