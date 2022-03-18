Reckitt Recalls AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water Aerosol Air Fresheners Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fresheners, wrap the product in several layers of paper, and dispose in accordance with state and local requirements. Use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking. Reckitt is offering consumers a voucher for a free replacement Fresh New Day aerosol air freshener. Consumers should contact Reckitt to submit a photo of the recalled can, along with their contact information and written confirmation that they will dispose of the can to receive a voucher for a free replacement.