 Skip to main content

Radio Flyer Recalls Cyberquad for Kids, Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Risk of Injury; Sold Exclusively Online by Tesla

  • Recalled Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer
  • Recalled Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer Model Number 914 Embossed Under Seat
Name of Product:
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer, Model Number 914
Hazard:

The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.  Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.  These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 27, 2022
Units:

About 5,000

Consumer Contact

Radio Flyer at 800-621-7613 from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@radioflyer.com, or online at www.radioflyer.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer, Model Number 914.  The Cyberquad features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars. The Cyberquad is powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a top speed of 10 mph.  

The Cyberquad has both the Tesla “T” and Radio Flyer logos printed on the battery. Information embossed into the underside of the seat identifies the product as Radio Flyer Model 914.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cyberquad and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund. Consumers can obtain a full refund by removing the product’s motor controller and sending the controller back to Radio Flyer via a prepaid envelope. Removing the motor controller will permanently disable the Cyberquad.  Radio Flyer is contacting all consumers directly. Directions on how to locate, remove and return the motor controller can be found on the Radio Flyer recall website. 


Additional information on disposing of the remainder of the Cyberquad is available on the recall website under FAQs at www.radioflyer.com/recalls. Consumers who return the motor controller and incur costs disposing of the remainder of the Cyberquad will receive up to $50 to cover costs associated with disposal. 

 

Incidents/Injuries:

Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at shop.tesla.com in December 2021 for $1,900.
Manufacturer(s):
Feishen Vehicle Industry Co LTD, of China
Importer(s):

Radio Flyer Inc., of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-025
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Wall Mount Series Adjustable Height Goalsetter 48-inch goal
Goalsetter Recalls Wall-Mounted Basketball Goals Due to Serious Impact Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; One Fatality Reported

The basketball goal can detach from the wall and fall to the ground posing a serious impact injury hazard and risk of death.

Recalled Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer
Radio Flyer Recalls Cyberquad for Kids, Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Risk of Injury; Sold Exclusively Online by Tesla

The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.  Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.  These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death.

Recalled Punisher Adult Cycling Helmets
Bike USA Recalls Punisher Cycling Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury (Recall Alert)

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and impact attenuation requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled T101-05 Treadmill
Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls Horizon Fitness Treadmills Due to Fall Hazard

The treadmills can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed, or stop without user input, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled BCD Models BT1380108ML / BT1380108XLXXL – Orange Trim
AQUALUNG Recalls Buoyancy Compensator Devices Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

The dump valve knob can get stuck when the recalled BCD is inflated, opening the dump valve which stops the BCD from fully inflating. This can result in a loss of buoyancy control and poses injury (decompression sickness) and drowning hazards.

Recalled Ancheer E-Bike with water bottle shaped cylindrical battery
E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire, Explosion and Burn Hazards; Distributed by Ancheer

The lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark, posing fire, explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product