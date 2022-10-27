Radio Flyer Recalls Cyberquad for Kids, Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Risk of Injury; Sold Exclusively Online by Tesla

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cyberquad and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund. Consumers can obtain a full refund by removing the product’s motor controller and sending the controller back to Radio Flyer via a prepaid envelope. Removing the motor controller will permanently disable the Cyberquad. Radio Flyer is contacting all consumers directly. Directions on how to locate, remove and return the motor controller can be found on the Radio Flyer recall website.