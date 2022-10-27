Radio Flyer Recalls Cyberquad for Kids, Due to Violations of Federal Safety Standard for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Risk of Injury; Sold Exclusively Online by Tesla

The Cyberquad fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure. Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures. These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death.
About 5,000
Radio Flyer at 800-621-7613 from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@radioflyer.com, or online at www.radioflyer.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves all Tesla Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer, Model Number 914. The Cyberquad features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars. The Cyberquad is powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a top speed of 10 mph.
The Cyberquad has both the Tesla “T” and Radio Flyer logos printed on the battery. Information embossed into the underside of the seat identifies the product as Radio Flyer Model 914.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Cyberquad and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund. Consumers can obtain a full refund by removing the product’s motor controller and sending the controller back to Radio Flyer via a prepaid envelope. Removing the motor controller will permanently disable the Cyberquad. Radio Flyer is contacting all consumers directly. Directions on how to locate, remove and return the motor controller can be found on the Radio Flyer recall website.
Additional information on disposing of the remainder of the Cyberquad is available on the recall website under FAQs at www.radioflyer.com/recalls. Consumers who return the motor controller and incur costs disposing of the remainder of the Cyberquad will receive up to $50 to cover costs associated with disposal.
Radio Flyer has received one report of an incident where the single-rider Cyberquad tipped over when driven by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old adult female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the adult female.
Radio Flyer Inc., of Chicago, Ill.
