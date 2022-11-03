Rad Power Bikes Recalls RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bikes Due to Fall and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

The rim strip on the tires can be misaligned, causing the tube to pop and damage the tire. Additionally, the tires with a ribbed sidewall can unexpectedly go flat, risking serious injuries from loss of control and/or crash.
About 29,300
Rad Power Bikes toll-free at 844-406-2703 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Sunday, email at RadFix@radpowerbikes.com or online www.radpowerbikes.com/pages/recall-radwagon4-tires. or go to https://www.radpowerbikes.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rad Power Bikes’s RadWagon 4 Electric Cargo Bikes (ebikes) which were sold in black, white and orange colors. The name “RADWAGON” is printed on the side of the upper downtube of the ebike frame and “RAD POWER BIKES” is printed on the lower downtube of the frame. The ebike has two tires (front and rear). This recall also includes spare RadWagon 4 tires sold separately under the product name Rad Power Bikes by VEE Tire Co. that measure 22 inches by 3 inches.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled E-Bikes and contact Rad Power Bikes to schedule a free repair to replace both tires and rim strips. Rad Power Bikes is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 137 reports of tires blowing out, deflating and separating from the sidewalls. There were eight injuries including five reports of road rash, cuts and/or bruises and one report of a broken wrist and one report of a broken arm.
Rad Power Bikes Inc., of Seattle, Washington
