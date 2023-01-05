Quality Bicycle Products Recalls Carbon Handlebars and Bicycles Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled handlebars can crack where the brake/shift levers are installed and cause a crash, posing an injury hazard.
About 8,740 (In addition, about 350 were sold in Canada)
QBP at 800-346-3340 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or email recall@qbp.com, or online at https://www.salsacycles.com/support/recalls/cowbell-cowchipper-carbon-handlebar-recall and https://whiskyparts.co/no9-12f-24f-carbon-drop-handlebar-recall#/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Salsa Cowchipper, Salsa Cowbell, Whisky No.9 12F, and Whisky No.9 24F carbon handlebars. The model name is printed on the handlebar.
The recalled handlebars were also sold with the Salsa Cutthroat, Warbird, and Warroad bikes. The bicycle model name is printed on the bicycle frame. The bicycles are sold in a variety of colors and sizes.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handlebars and bicycles, and bring the recalled handlebars and bicycles to a local bicycle retailer for free installation of a replacement carbon handlebar or an alternative aluminum handlebar.
QBP has received 37 reports of the handlebars cracking or fracturing while in use. No injuries have been reported.
Quality Bicycle Products GBC., of Bloomington, Minnesota
