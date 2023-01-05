 Skip to main content

Quality Bicycle Products Recalls Carbon Handlebars and Bicycles Due to Injury Hazard

  • 2019 Cutthroat Force 1
  • 2019 Warbird Ultegra Di2
  • 2020 Cutthroat GRX810 Di2
  • 2020 Warbird Carbon
  • 2020 Warroad Carbon
  • 2021 Cutthroat AXS Eagle
  • 2021 Warbird AXS Wide
  • Recalled Salsa bikes that were sold equipped with Salsa Cowbell or Cowchipper handlebars.
  • Recalled Salsa Cowbell Carbon Handlebar
  • Recalled Whisky No.9 12F Carbon Handlebar
  • Recalled Whisky No.9 24F Carbon Handlebar
Name of Product:
Bicycle handlebars and bicycles
Hazard:

The recalled handlebars can crack where the brake/shift levers are installed and cause a crash, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 05, 2023
Units:

About 8,740 (In addition, about 350 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

QBP at 800-346-3340 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or email recall@qbp.com, or online at https://www.salsacycles.com/support/recalls/cowbell-cowchipper-carbon-handlebar-recall and https://whiskyparts.co/no9-12f-24f-carbon-drop-handlebar-recall#/ for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Salsa Cowchipper, Salsa Cowbell, Whisky No.9 12F, and Whisky No.9 24F carbon handlebars. The model name is printed on the handlebar.

The recalled handlebars were also sold with the Salsa Cutthroat, Warbird, and Warroad bikes. The bicycle model name is printed on the bicycle frame. The bicycles are sold in a variety of colors and sizes.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handlebars and bicycles, and bring the recalled handlebars and bicycles to a local bicycle retailer for free installation of a replacement carbon handlebar or an alternative aluminum handlebar.

Incidents/Injuries:

QBP has received 37 reports of the handlebars cracking or fracturing while in use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Specialty bicycle stores nationwide from January 2018 through August 2022 for the handlebars and from August 2018 through June 2022 for complete bicycles with the handlebars. The handlebars sold for about $240, and the complete bicycles sold for between $4,700 and $7,000.
Importer(s):

Quality Bicycle Products GBC., of Bloomington, Minnesota

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
23-086
Fast Track Recall
