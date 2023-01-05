Quality Bicycle Products Recalls Carbon Handlebars and Bicycles Due to Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Salsa Cowchipper, Salsa Cowbell, Whisky No.9 12F, and Whisky No.9 24F carbon handlebars. The model name is printed on the handlebar.

The recalled handlebars were also sold with the Salsa Cutthroat, Warbird, and Warroad bikes. The bicycle model name is printed on the bicycle frame. The bicycles are sold in a variety of colors and sizes.