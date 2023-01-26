 Skip to main content

Properly Tied Recalls Children’s Lounge Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

Name of Product:
Children’s Lounge Pants
Hazard:

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 26, 2023
Units:

About 1,960

Consumer Contact

Properly Tied toll-free at 855-380-5185 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email at recall@properlytied.com or online at www.properlytied.com/pages/product-recall or www.properlytied.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Properly Tied children’s lounge pants made of 100% cotton. The lounge pants were advertised as “LD Aspen Loungepant.” The lounge pants were available in sizes 2T through YXL and sold in the following print patterns: blaze, blue ridge, clay mountain and forest. “Properly Tied Pajama” and the size designation is printed on the internal waist band label. “Properly Tied, 100% Cotton and Made in China” is printed on the side seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s sleepwear away from children, stop using them and contact Properly Tied for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer to return the lounge pants for a full refund. Properly Tied is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Sweet Threads, Britches and Bows, May May’s, The Carousel, Bundle of Joy, Dragonflies, Tugboat and the Bird, Lora Belle Baby, Peach Tree Kids, Hannah B's and children’s product stores nationwide and online at www.properlytied.com from July 2020 through August 2022 for between $19 and $38.
Importer(s):

Properly Tied LLC, of Oxford, Mississippi

Note:

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-106
