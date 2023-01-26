Properly Tied Recalls Children’s Lounge Pants Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s sleepwear fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 1,960
Properly Tied toll-free at 855-380-5185 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email at recall@properlytied.com or online at www.properlytied.com/pages/product-recall or www.properlytied.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the homepage for more information.
This recall involves Properly Tied children’s lounge pants made of 100% cotton. The lounge pants were advertised as “LD Aspen Loungepant.” The lounge pants were available in sizes 2T through YXL and sold in the following print patterns: blaze, blue ridge, clay mountain and forest. “Properly Tied Pajama” and the size designation is printed on the internal waist band label. “Properly Tied, 100% Cotton and Made in China” is printed on the side seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled children’s sleepwear away from children, stop using them and contact Properly Tied for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid mailer to return the lounge pants for a full refund. Properly Tied is contacting all known purchasers.
None reported
Properly Tied LLC, of Oxford, Mississippi
