Procter & Gamble Recalls Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Insect Spray Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards.
Procter & Gamble at 800-374-9429 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.zevoinsect.com/contact-us/, www.zevoinsect.com/recall/ or www.zevoinsect.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs. The twin pack aerosol containers are shrink-wrapped together with a white and purple label. The batch code 3045D185EW3 is printed on the bottom of the aerosol containers or on the shrink-wrap. “Zevo Insect Killer” and “Fly, Gnat & Fruit Fly” and “Kills on Contact” are printed on the shrink-wrap.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled insect spray and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund by filling out a form online at www.zevoinsect.com/recall. Consumers must provide a photo of the bottom of the canister with the lot number visible or a sales receipt. After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by placing it in the household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.
