 Skip to main content

Procter & Gamble Recalls Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Insect Spray Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs
  • Batch code 3045D185EW3 displayed on shrink-wrap label of the recalled Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs
  • Batch code 3045D185EW3 displayed on the bottom of the aerosol cans of the recalled Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs
Name of Product:
Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs
Hazard:

The aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 28, 2023
Units:

About 8,600

Consumer Contact

Procter & Gamble at 800-374-9429 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.zevoinsect.com/contact-us/, www.zevoinsect.com/recall/ or www.zevoinsect.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs. The twin pack aerosol containers are shrink-wrapped together with a white and purple label. The batch code 3045D185EW3 is printed on the bottom of the aerosol containers or on the shrink-wrap. “Zevo Insect Killer” and “Fly, Gnat & Fruit Fly” and “Kills on Contact” are printed on the shrink-wrap.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled insect spray and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund by filling out a form online at www.zevoinsect.com/recall. Consumers must provide a photo of the bottom of the canister with the lot number visible or a sales receipt. After requesting a refund, consumers should dispose of the product by placing it in the household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Kroger and Meijer stores nationwide from March 2023 through April 2023 for about $25.
Manufacturer(s):
The Procter & Gamble Company, of Cincinnati, Ohio
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-296
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Professional Fluorescent Pink Marking Paint (Non-Lowe’s Version)
Rust-Oleum Recalls Fluorescent Pink Spray Paint Due to Injury Hazard

The can’s spray valve assembly can detach with force, posing an impact injury hazard.

Recalled Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs
Procter & Gamble Recalls Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Insect Spray Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards.

Recalled Generac GP15000E Portable Generator
Generac Recalls Portable Generators Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled ADC Brand Commercial Dryer Model ADG-30X2 (coin-operated configuration)
Whirlpool Recalls Stacked Commercial Clothes Dryers Sold Under the ADC Brand Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled clothes dryers can overheat and ignite the clothes load, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Aiper Elite Pro GS100 cordless robotic pool vacuum cleaner
Aiper Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co. (Recall Alert)

When the charging cord is plugged into the device without the adapter and/or directly into the charging port on the machine, the battery can overheat and short circuit, posing burn and fire hazards.

Recalled Midwest Lubricants 99% Pure Sodium Hydroxide Caustic Soda Beads
Midwest Lubricants Recalls Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging and FHSA Labeling Requirements (Recall Alert)

The product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes. In addition, the label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.
 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product