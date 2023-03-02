Primark Recalls Children’s Bamboo Plates Due to Risk of Lead and Chemical Exposure Hazards

The recalled children’s bamboo plates have elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde. Both lead and formaldehyde are toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 1,665
Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.help.primark.com/hc/en-us/categories/360000064589-RECALL or at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then click on the “Recall” tab in the middle of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Primark bamboo plates. The plates were sold in the shape of a bunny, a bear, Winnie the Pooh character and a rainbow. The following numbers 6041901, 7981401, 8096001 and 8096002 are printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled plates away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund or consumers can contact Primark for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product to also receive a full refund.
None reported
Primark US Corp., of Boston, Massachusetts
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.