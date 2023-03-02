 Skip to main content

Primark Recalls Children’s Bamboo Plates Due to Risk of Lead and Chemical Exposure Hazards

  • Recalled Primark “Winnie the Pooh” bamboo plate
  • Recalled Primark “Bear” bamboo plate
  • Recalled Primark “Bunny” bamboo plate
  • Recalled Primark “Rainbow’ bamboo plate
Name of Product:
Children’s Bamboo Plates
Hazard:

The recalled children’s bamboo plates have elevated levels of lead and formaldehyde. Both lead and formaldehyde are toxic if ingested by children and can cause adverse health effects.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 02, 2023
Units:

About 1,665

Consumer Contact

Primark US collect at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.help.primark.com/hc/en-us/categories/360000064589-RECALL or at www.primark.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, then click on the “Recall” tab in the middle of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Primark bamboo plates. The plates were sold in the shape of a bunny, a bear, Winnie the Pooh character and a rainbow. The following numbers 6041901, 7981401, 8096001 and 8096002 are printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled plates away from children, stop using them and return them to a Primark store for a full refund or consumers can contact Primark for instructions on how to properly dispose of the product to also receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Primark US stores located in the northeast region, Florida, and Chicago from October 2021 through August 2022 for about $8.
Importer(s):

Primark US Corp., of Boston, Massachusetts

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-139
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

