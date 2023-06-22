Poseidon Diving Systems Recalls Poseidon M28A Dive Computers Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled Poseidon M28A Dive Computers can stop working due to intake of water causing a malfunctioning depth sensor resulting in a loss of dive data for the diver, posing an injury hazard.
About 100
Poseidon Diving Systems at 800-858-6729, by email at m28a@poseidon.com or online at https://www.poseidon.com/en-us/support/m28a/ or www.poseidon.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL – M28A” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Poseidon M28A Dive Computers used for diving. They calculate continuously and present needed data for divers. The M28A works stand alone or in combination with the Poseidon SE7EN Rebreather. Only dive computers with a serial number starting with “M28A-” are included in this recall. The serial number and two metallic wet-switches are located on the back side of the recalled dive computers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dive computers and contact Poseidon Diving Systems at m28a@poseidon.com to return the product via free return shipping and receive a free repair.
The firm has received one report within the U.S. of water intake causing the depth sensor and other electronic components of the dive computer to malfunction. No injuries have been reported.
Blue Ocean Ventures LLC, of Gardiner, Maine
