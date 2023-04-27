Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to the Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act and Entrapment Hazard; Imported by Liusin (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.
Liusin-US email at liuliusingus@163.com or online at the Liusin-US page on Amazon.com and https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&isAmazonFulfilled=1&marketplaceSeller=1&orderID=111-7892181-1912255&seller=A1TKW763O7K0KI.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Ejoyous-branded pool main drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The top grate is about 6.7 inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is 8.3 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic.
Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and contact the firm at liuliusingus@163.com for instructions on how to return the drain cover for a full refund. Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Liusin is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Liusin-US, of China
