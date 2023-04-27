 Skip to main content

Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Pickloud-US (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Pickloud-US drain cover
  • Recalled Pickloud-US drain cover (side view)
Name of Product:
Pool and spa drain covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 27, 2023
Units:

About 100

Consumer Contact

Pickloud-US by email at Jdbvxaa@hotmail.com or via the Pickloud-US page on Amazon.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pickloud round pool main drain covers with two screws that are sold for use in swimming pools. The top grate is 6.69 inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is 8.3 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic.

Remedy:

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and contact the firm at Jdbvxaa@hotmail.com for instructions on how to return the drain cover for a full refund.  Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Pickloud is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively at www.amazon.com from April 2021 through March 2023 for about $35.
Importer(s):

Pickloud-US, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
23-748

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

