Polaris Recalls Timbersled Snow Bike Conversion Kits Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The QuickDrive fastener can loosen while operating, leading to brake failure, posing a crash hazard.
About 780
Polaris Industries Inc. at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves Model Year 2023 Timbersled ARO and RIOT Pro snow bike conversion kits. The kits are used to convert off road motorcycles or dirt bikes to snow bikes. It includes a front ski and rear track system that replaces the tires on the bike. They were sold in black, blue, orange, red and white colors. Timbersled and the model name are printed on both sides of the unit. The model number and VIN (also referred to as the serial number) are located on a decal on the inside of the right-hand frame rail.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow bike kits and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting registered owners.
The firm has received seven reports of loose fasteners. No crashes or injuries have been reported.
