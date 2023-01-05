Polaris Recalls Sportsman and Scrambler 1000 S All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Electrostatic discharge outside the fuel tank can ignite fuel spills while refueling, posing a fire hazard.
About 3,800 (In addition, about 780 were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain vehicle identification numbers (VINs) of Model Year 2020-2023 Sportsman 1000 S and Scrambler 1000 S ATVs. The recalled ATVs were sold in the following colors: black, orange, gray, blue and graphite. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and Sportsman or Scrambler are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name, including “XP” is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the ATV’s left rear frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris will instruct dealers to install new fuel filler neck clamps and, if needed, a fill neck cover. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.
The firm has received 16 reports of fire, including one report of personal injury and one report of property damage, outside the U.S.
