Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of model years 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 ATVs. The recalled ATVs were sold in the following colors: green, blue, beige, red, camouflage, gray, titanium metallic, black, white, azure crystal and orange. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and Sportsman are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the ATV’s left rear frame. Consumers can enter their VIN online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls to check if their ATVs are recalled.