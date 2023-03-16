Polaris Recalls Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire and Crash Hazards (Recall Alert)

An improperly assembled wiring harness can contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame during use which can result in a loss of the use of the front brakes and/or fire, posing fire and crash hazards.
About 80,000 (In addition, about 13,900 were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls or www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of model years 2021-2023 Sportsman 450 and 570 ATVs. The recalled ATVs were sold in the following colors: green, blue, beige, red, camouflage, gray, titanium metallic, black, white, azure crystal and orange. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and Sportsman are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the ATV’s left rear frame. Consumers can enter their VIN online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls to check if their ATVs are recalled.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.
The firm has received five reports of fire and three reports of damaged wires. Of the five reports of fire, two reports also indicated a loss of the front brake function.
