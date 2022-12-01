 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Premium
  • Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Sport
  • Recalled Model Year 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Ultimate
  • Recalled Polaris RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicle VIN Location
Name of Product:
Model Years 2021-2022 RZR Pro XP 4 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles
Hazard:

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 01, 2022
Units:

About 600 (In addition, about 7 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Years 2021 and 2022 RZR Pro XP 4 Premium, Sport and Ultimate vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, white, orange, green and graphite. The recalled vehicles were sold in a four-seat configuration. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will replace the fuel tank assembly free of charge. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of fuel leaks including one report of fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from March 2021 through August 2022 for between $25,999 and $37,400.
Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
23-712
