Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

A fuel leak can occur at the fuel pump assembly joint on the fuel tank in close proximity to a hot surface, posing a fire hazard.
About 600 (In addition, about 7 were sold in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Model Years 2021 and 2022 RZR Pro XP 4 Premium, Sport and Ultimate vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, white, orange, green and graphite. The recalled vehicles were sold in a four-seat configuration. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. The dealer will replace the fuel tank assembly free of charge. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles and is contacting registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.
The firm has received five reports of fuel leaks including one report of fire. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.