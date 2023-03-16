 Skip to main content

Pfizer Recalls Nurtec ODT Prescription Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Name of Product:
Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets, 75mg 8-Unit Dose blister pack
Hazard:

The recalled prescription drugs must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Repair
Recall Date:
March 16, 2023
Units:

About 4.2 million

Consumer Contact

Pfizer at 800-879-3477 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, online at www.pfizer.com/contact or online at www.Nurtec.com/PackagingUpdate or  www.Nurtec.com and click “Recall to provide child resistant pouches to patients for storage of their medicine. Click for details” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves prescription drugs Nurtec ODT 75 mg orally disintegrating tablets sold in cartons containing one blister card of 8 tablets. The tablets are in a non-child resistant blister card packaged in a carton that includes the name of the product, dosage strength, NDC number and expiration date. The dosage strength and expiration date are printed or stamped on the blister card.

The recall includes the following:

Product Description

NDC Number

Expiration Date

Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75mg 8-Unit Dose blister pack

72618-3000-2

All dates through 6/2026

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Pfizer for a free child resistant pouch to store the product. Once the product is secured, consumers can continue to use it as directed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from December 2021 through March 2023. The prices of the product varied based on health insurance terms and other factors.
Manufacturer(s):
Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New Haven, Conn. and Pfizer Inc., of New York
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
23-154

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

