Pfizer Recalls Nurtec ODT Prescription Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled prescription drugs must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 4.2 million
Pfizer at 800-879-3477 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, online at www.pfizer.com/contact or online at www.Nurtec.com/PackagingUpdate or www.Nurtec.com and click “Recall to provide child resistant pouches to patients for storage of their medicine. Click for details” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves prescription drugs Nurtec ODT 75 mg orally disintegrating tablets sold in cartons containing one blister card of 8 tablets. The tablets are in a non-child resistant blister card packaged in a carton that includes the name of the product, dosage strength, NDC number and expiration date. The dosage strength and expiration date are printed or stamped on the blister card.
The recall includes the following:
Product Description
NDC Number
Expiration Date
Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75mg 8-Unit Dose blister pack
72618-3000-2
All dates through 6/2026
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Pfizer for a free child resistant pouch to store the product. Once the product is secured, consumers can continue to use it as directed.
