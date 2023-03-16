Pfizer Recalls Nurtec ODT Prescription Drugs Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

Description:

This recall involves prescription drugs Nurtec ODT 75 mg orally disintegrating tablets sold in cartons containing one blister card of 8 tablets. The tablets are in a non-child resistant blister card packaged in a carton that includes the name of the product, dosage strength, NDC number and expiration date. The dosage strength and expiration date are printed or stamped on the blister card.

The recall includes the following: