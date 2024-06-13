Southern Telecom Recalls Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

The roll-on warmer’s power cord can overheat and short circuit, posing fire, burn, and electrical shock hazards.
About 19,500
Southern Telecom toll-free at 888-959-0944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@customersupport123.com, or online at https://southerntelecom.com/recall-2024-06-13/ or www.southerntelecom.com and click on “Recall: LOMB2003PK Roll-On Waxing Kit” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit with Wax Cartridge & Wax Strips with model number LOMB2003PK. The recalled boxed kits included a handheld wax warmer, a wax cartridge, wax strips, a power cord, and a user’s manual. The Lomi logo is printed on the front of the white and pink warmer, and on the outside of the product packaging. The Lomi logo and model number are on the bottom of the wax warmer.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled waxing kits, and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the wax warmer, unplug the warmer, cut the unplugged power cord, and submit a photo to Southern Telecom.
The firm has received two reports of the warmer’s power cord overheating and/or short-circuiting, including two consumers who suffered burns, and one incident of property damage.
Southern Telecom Inc., of New York
