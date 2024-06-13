 Skip to main content

Southern Telecom Recalls Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits Due to Fire, Burn and Shock Hazards

  • Recalled Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit
  • The Lomi logo and model number are on the bottom of the wax warmer
Name of Product:
Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kits
Hazard:

The roll-on warmer’s power cord can overheat and short circuit, posing fire, burn, and electrical shock hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 13, 2024
Units:

About 19,500

Consumer Contact

Southern Telecom toll-free at 888-959-0944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@customersupport123.com, or online at https://southerntelecom.com/recall-2024-06-13/ or www.southerntelecom.com and click on “Recall: LOMB2003PK Roll-On Waxing Kit” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit with Wax Cartridge & Wax Strips with model number LOMB2003PK. The recalled boxed kits included a handheld wax warmer, a wax cartridge, wax strips, a power cord, and a user’s manual. The Lomi logo is printed on the front of the white and pink warmer, and on the outside of the product packaging. The Lomi logo and model number are on the bottom of the wax warmer. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled waxing kits, and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the wax warmer, unplug the warmer, cut the unplugged power cord, and submit a photo to Southern Telecom.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of the warmer’s power cord overheating and/or short-circuiting, including two consumers who suffered burns, and one incident of property damage.

Sold At:
Ross, DD's, Bealls, and Burlington stores nationwide from April 2023 through October 2023 for about $13.
Importer(s):

Southern Telecom Inc., of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-262
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

